You Probably Mention One of These Two Foods in Your Dating Profile

Food is an integral part of dating, so it only makes sense that food features prominently in people’s dating profiles. According to new data from OkCupid shared exclusively with Food & Wine, the dish most commonly listed in people’s profiles is … a tie between sushi and pizza. We can’t say we’re too surprised.

The five most common foods that people include in their profiles are pizza, sushi, burgers, tacos and pizza. Across the board, pizza and sushi were the most mentioned foods, with different cities leaning towards one or the other. (Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Dallas and New York were pizza towns, while San Francisco, Portland, Los Angeles and Denver users were more likely to shout their love of sushi. This checks out.) Another interesting find: Users from Los Angeles and New York were far more likely to even mention food in their profiles than people from anywhere else. So, to the residents of America's two largest cities: Way to show your food pride.

"Food and diet are significant factors in a person's lifestyle,” says Melissa Hobley, the CMO of OkCupid. “And they share a similarly important role to many people in dating.”

Earlier this year, the dating site teamed up with Foursquare and asked members to offer up the best date night spots in cities around the country. Restaurants featuring burgers seemed to be particularly romantic for people, with New York users often hitting up Corner Bistro (331 W. 4th St, 212-242-9502) and Austin users, Black Sheep Lodge (2108 S. Lamar Blvd, 512-707-2744), for date night.

As for which foods land people dates in the first place, the jury is still out. All the author can say is that anyone who states their love of cheesesteaks (or really any meat-forward sandwich) in their profile is someone she’d consider starting a life with.