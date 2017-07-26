You Can Turn Your Face into a Lollipop

Remember that time we told you that you could 3-D print an edible version of your face? Well, if you thought candy couldn't get any more personal than that, these lollipops are here to prove you wrong. One company will create a 3-D printed model of your head and skewer it on a lollipop stick.

Candy Mechanics is the London-based custom candy company behind Lolpops, lollipop models of your face made out of chocolate. Don't worry – you don't need any fancy 3-D printing equipment to scan you face. All you need to do is take a 30 second video of your head (instructions on how to here). Then you upload the video to lolpo.ps to get your head lollipop-ified.

A box of three of these Lolpops costs £20 (about US$26), or about $9 per lollipop, which, we assume, is a small price to pay if for an edible selfie on a stick. They're a fun concept, to be sure, thought we're not so sure the best gift for a friend, lover or anyone, for that matter, is an edible version of your own head.

For a non-misguided romantic gesture option, Candy Mechanics' other product, the Candy Card, is a pretty good bet. For that, you add custom text, as well as graphics from Candy Mechanics' library, to a large square of white, dark, or milk chocolate. (Or, for an extra £1, you can make a bar of gold chocolate.) The card detail you design are then essentially etched into the chocolate.

There's free shipping (or "post" because they're British) to anywhere in the U.K., but for those of us living stateside, shipping's still pretty reasonable. It's £3.99, which is a little over US$5. So, next time someone special to you has a birthday, you can totally afford to freak them out with a lollipop shaped like your skewered head.