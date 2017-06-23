You Can Grab a Scoop of Cricket Ice Cream for a Limited Time

Eating insects is far from a new phenomenon. Bugs have been part of cuisines around the world for millennia, and provide an important source of protein for many communities. And these days, more and more chefs in the U.S. are incorporating these insects into their dishes, and those dishes have become increasingly visible on menus across the country. In fact, using insects as ingredients has become a way of making a statement for chefs like René Redzepi.

Over in Philadelphia, the folks at Little Baby's Ice Cream are incorporating the increasingly-visible ingredient into dessert. The ice cream parlor actually managed to create not one, but two sweet treats, which meld together into one epic-sounding creation: Cricket Cake Ice Cream. The base is a "super-premium" sweet cream ice cream dotted with chunks of cricket cake, which is made in-house using real cricket flour.

We're not totally surprised that Little Baby's is the one scooping up the new ice cream. After all, LBIC is the same shop that brought us pizza-flavored ice cream, served atop a slice of pizza. In the case of that flavor, the shop was showing their appreciation for their neighbor, Pizza Brain, a local pizzeria with which shares their retail space.

In a similar fashion, the fascinating new flavor was developed by Little Baby's in collaboration with the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion to commemorate their recent pop-up appearance at the ice cream brand's "world headquarters" in Fishtown, Philadelphia.

And while the flavor won't be around forever, you can grab it tonight if you act quickly.

"Cricket Cake is not in our regular production schedule," a brand representative told Food & Wine via email. "But it will be making a rare reappearance at our West Philadelphian location on Friday night, along with another Pop-Up Insect Zoo, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m."



RELATED: Everything You Ever Wanted in a Dessert: Wine Ice Cream That Is 5 Percent Alcohol