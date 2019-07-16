The Best Deals on Coolers If You Missed the Yeti Amazon Prime Day Sale

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Yesterday, on day one of Amazon’s epic, 48-hour sales extravaganza, we announced a huge Prime Day deal on our favorite Yeti cooler and more from the brand. Unfortunately, as happens in life, good things don’t last forever, and those cooler deals swiftly sold out within the day. Luckily for Prime members (sign up for a 30-day free trial here), day two of this year’s Amazon event still has many great discounts on top-rated and best-selling coolers. Just because you missed out on one Yeti doesn’t mean you’re doomed to a summer with warm beer and sweaty cheese at the beach.

Here are our picks of the best cooler deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019, day two.

Built NY Large Freezer Welded Cooler

Built NY’s Large Freezer Welded Cooler looks more like an oversized tote than a traditional camping cooler, but don’t let the style make you doubt its functionality. This soft-sided cooler can store up to 30 pounds of ice and will keep contents cold for days with freeze lock insulation. The durable bag features welded seams to prevent leaks, reinforced side handles, and fabric similar to white water rafts. The cool bag (get it?) comes in several colors, but we’re loving the olive green for 30% off this Prime Day.

To buy: Built NY Large Freezer Welded Cooler, $150 (originally $180) at amazon.com

Pelican Elite 20 Quart Cooler

Perhaps not as trendy looking as the style above, Pelican’s sturdy cooler can withstand some real wear and tear. With reinforced, lockable hasp closures, no-skid rubber feet, and molded-in tie-down slots, you can rest assured this cooler and its precious contents are secured wherever you take them. The stainless steel bottle opener on the outside lid doesn’t hurt, either. Enjoy 25% off with a coupon at checkout on the white/grey, tan/orange, green/tan, coyote tan, cactus green, and canyon red styles.

To buy: Pelican Elite 20 Quart Cooler, $113 (originally $150) at amazon.com

RTIC 45-Quart Cooler

RTIC’S heavy-duty cooler is built with ultra-durable T-latches, molded tie-down slots, non-slip feet, with three inches of insulated walls. If you need any more reassurance this cooler is built to last, it’s also “bear resistant.” With molded handles on the side and a rapid V-drain system, you can transport and clean the cooler easily on many types of overnight jaunts. Get the white design for 44% off during Prime Day 2019.

To buy: RTIC 45-Quart Cooler, $195 (originally $350) at amazon.com

Igloo BMX 25-Quart Cooler

In similar colors as a popular Yeti Hopper look, this Igloo 25-quart cooler features a hard shell with a reinforced base for extra strength and protection. This cooler’s specific design features—like an elevated base and UV inhibitors—keep your ice cold for four to five days, while the stainless-steel hardware is rust and weather-resistant to ensure maximum performance. The compact size makes this cooler easy to pick up and carry, but the wheels on the bottom mean you don’t have to.

To buy: Igloo BMX 25-Quart Cooler, $67 (originally $76) at amazon.com

RTIC Soft Pack 30

Another Yeti Hopper look-alike, this RTIC soft cooler can hold up to 30 cans with ice and is reinforced with two inches of foam insulation. The lightweight bag is deceptively durable, made with laminated fabric that doesn’t sweat and welded seams. The mid-size cooler also has an antimicrobial liner to prevent mildew and UV protection to prevent the colors from fading with use. With a handy exterior pocket too, your snacks and drinks will never be too far from reach. The best part? You can take 42% off during Prime Day 2019.

To buy: RTIC Soft Pack 30, $110 (originally $190) at amazon.com