Yelp Just Made It Easier to Choose Women-Owned Businesses

Today marks the first day of March, also known as Women’s History Month, and to celebrate, Yelp has partnered with Rebecca Minkoff to help identify and promote women-owned businesses on its site. As of this morning, users can scroll down to the “more business info” section (on the right side of an establishment's page), where they’ll find, among other designations like take-out and “accepts Apple Pay,” a “yes or no” identifier for whether or not the business is women-owned. According to a Yelp rep, the feature is here to stay for the long haul—not just Women’s History Month—so it will be easier than ever for diners to support female-led businesses.

To get the distinction, business owners can now log into their Yelp accounts to mark themselves as women-owned, according to a statement. They can also fill out a form to get a window decal for display—the form has to be submitted by March 15. You’ll see that prominent women-owned businesses including Magnolia Bakery, Flour Shop, Eat by Chloe, Helen’s Wines, Pressed Juicery, Coolhaus, The Doughnut Project, and Baked by Melissa have already identified themselves with the feature—and hopefully, there are many more to come.

Yelp isn’t the only site putting a spotlight on women-owned businesses this month. For the second year in a row, Grubhub is running its RestaurantHER initiative, which urges users to support women-led restaurants in their community. This year, the food delivery site has partnered with the James Beard Foundation to support its Women’s Leadership Programs, which offers two programs for women in the culinary world—“Women in Culinary Leadership,” and “Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership.” From now until the end of March, Grubhub customers can opt to “Donate the Change” while ordering, which will round up the price to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to the programs.

So if this gives you incentive to try a bunch of new restaurants and make March the month of ordering in, by all means—it’s going to a great cause. You can also find over 30,000 women-led restaurants to visit on the site's user-generated RestaurantHER map.