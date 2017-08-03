Survey Finds Pizza Is the Official Food of One-Night Stands

It’s summer, which means love is in the air. While you’re busy courting your crush or flirting with a cute stranger at the bar, don’t forget to consider what you might be eating with this person later. Yelp surveyed 2,000 single American millennials and found that the answer is pizza. The answer is always pizza.

First of all, Yelp’s survey found that 55% of millennials have had a summer fling, which means you have a good chance of finding even momentary love this season. The perfect setting for some alone time with your love interest you might already be familiar with: 30 percent of millennials said it was indoors watching Netflix (pizza’s natural partner).

But does a casual fling warrant a shared meal, or is it better to grab your shoes and go? Only 1 in 3 millennials surveyed said that is was okay to eat with a one-night stand, as long as the pair ate take-out or delivery. Dates at restaurant should, apparently, be reserved for serious couples only—meaning if you decide to take your relationship with a one-night stand to the next level, definitely make that dinner reservation.

If you are going to take the leap and break bread with the intimate acquaintance in question, the food to order is pizza; three quarters of participants in the survey said pizza is the perfect food for a post-intimacy encounter (tacos came in a distant second). And liking certain foods can apparently make you more attractive as a romantic partner.

Participants in the survey were asked to choose foods that would make their romantic partner seem more attractive (they were allowed to select all foods that appy): The top four choices were pizza (59 percent), ice cream (50 percent), pasta (44 percent) and tacos (43 percent).

Safe to say you should probably start eating more pizza and ice cream around your crush. Just make sure you don’t chew with your mouth open—most people said that was one of the top reasons they would decline a date.