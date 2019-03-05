These Are the Top 10 U.S. Cities for Food, According to Yelp

Time to head West.
If you’re planning a road trip, or looking for long weekend inspiration, this information may interest you. Yelp just announced its ranking of the top ten U.S. destinations for food lovers, and there’s options from coast to coast. California and Texas both had two cities on the list; on the eastern U.S. front, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and Richmond represented. (New York City was nowhere to be found.) San Francisco ultimately took home the number one spot, which Yelp highlighted for its diverse cuisine, stating “from Michelin-starred restaurants like Liholiho Yacht Club to Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, there’s virtually no cuisine [travelers] can’t find in the City by the Bay.” The ranking can be found on Yelp’s blog with an interactive map.
Here’s how Yelp crunched the numbers: their data science team took several factors into account, including ratings and reviews, cuisine diversity, the percentage of food photos, and new restaurants to find where the buzzy destinations are. You can check out all 10 destinations below, along with their most popular spots, per Yelp.
1. San Francisco, CA
Limoncello
Crostini & Java
Gio Gelati
Gusto Pinsa Romana
Lapisara Eatery
2. St. Louis, MO
Kounter Kulture
Blues City Deli
Sultān Mediterranean Restaurant
2Schae Cafe
Egg
3. Honolulu, HI
Ali'i Coffee
O'Kims
Fish Hook Cafe
Aloha Shave Ice
Mami's Empanadas
4. Plano, TX
E B Latin Bistro
Crepes 4 U
Amoretto Italian Restaurant
Kenny's Burger Joint - Plano
Sofra Kebab House
5. San Diego, CA
Common Stock
Adrian's Surf n' Turf Grill
Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro
Shawarma Guys
Sicilia Bella
6. Las Vegas, NV
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos
POTs
Solo Qui
Chuchote Thai Bistro & Desserts
Kame Omakase
7. Richmond, VA
Abuelita's
Bocata Latín Grill
Heritage
Stella's
Salt & Forge
8. Pittsburgh, PA
Musa Caribbean / Cajun Fare
De Fer Coffee & Tea
Altius
Poulet Bleu
Bae Bae's Kitchen
9. Baltimore, MD
Waffie
Ekiben
The Capital Grille
La Calle
Joe Benny's
10. Austin, TX
Nancy's Sky Garden
Kurry Takos
Jewboy Burgers
Abo Youssef
Santorini Cafe