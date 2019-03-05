These Are the Top 10 U.S. Cities for Food, According to Yelp

If you’re planning a road trip, or looking for long weekend inspiration, this information may interest you. Yelp just announced its ranking of the top ten U.S. destinations for food lovers, and there’s options from coast to coast. California and Texas both had two cities on the list; on the eastern U.S. front, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and Richmond represented. (New York City was nowhere to be found.) San Francisco ultimately took home the number one spot, which Yelp highlighted for its diverse cuisine, stating “from Michelin-starred restaurants like Liholiho Yacht Club to Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, there’s virtually no cuisine [travelers] can’t find in the City by the Bay.” The ranking can be found on Yelp’s blog with an interactive map.

Here’s how Yelp crunched the numbers: their data science team took several factors into account, including ratings and reviews, cuisine diversity, the percentage of food photos, and new restaurants to find where the buzzy destinations are. You can check out all 10 destinations below, along with their most popular spots, per Yelp.

1. San Francisco, CA

Limoncello

Crostini & Java

Gio Gelati

Gusto Pinsa Romana

Lapisara Eatery

2. St. Louis, MO

Kounter Kulture

Blues City Deli

Sultān Mediterranean Restaurant

2Schae Cafe

Egg

3. Honolulu, HI

Ali'i Coffee

O'Kims

Fish Hook Cafe

Aloha Shave Ice

Mami's Empanadas

4. Plano, TX

E B Latin Bistro

Crepes 4 U

Amoretto Italian Restaurant

Kenny's Burger Joint - Plano

Sofra Kebab House

5. San Diego, CA

Common Stock

Adrian's Surf n' Turf Grill

Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro

Shawarma Guys

Sicilia Bella

6. Las Vegas, NV

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos

POTs

Solo Qui

Chuchote Thai Bistro & Desserts

Kame Omakase

7. Richmond, VA

Abuelita's

Bocata Latín Grill

Heritage

Stella's

Salt & Forge

8. Pittsburgh, PA

Musa Caribbean / Cajun Fare

De Fer Coffee & Tea

Altius

Poulet Bleu

Bae Bae's Kitchen

9. Baltimore, MD

Waffie

Ekiben

The Capital Grille

La Calle

Joe Benny's

10. Austin, TX

Nancy's Sky Garden

Kurry Takos

Jewboy Burgers

Abo Youssef

Santorini Cafe