These Are the Top 10 U.S. Cities for Food, According to Yelp

Time to head West.

Bridget Hallinan
March 05, 2019

If you’re planning a road trip, or looking for long weekend inspiration, this information may interest you. Yelp just announced its ranking of the top ten U.S. destinations for food lovers, and there’s options from coast to coast. California and Texas both had two cities on the list; on the eastern U.S. front, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and Richmond represented. (New York City was nowhere to be found.) San Francisco ultimately took home the number one spot, which Yelp highlighted for its diverse cuisine, stating “from Michelin-starred restaurants like Liholiho Yacht Club to Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, there’s virtually no cuisine [travelers] can’t find in the City by the Bay.” The ranking can be found on Yelp’s blog with an interactive map.

Here’s how Yelp crunched the numbers: their data science team took several factors into account, including ratings and reviews, cuisine diversity, the percentage of food photos, and new restaurants to find where the buzzy destinations are. You can check out all 10 destinations below, along with their most popular spots, per Yelp. 

1. San Francisco, CA

Limoncello 
Crostini & Java
Gio Gelati 
Gusto Pinsa Romana 
Lapisara Eatery 

2. St. Louis, MO

Kounter Kulture 
Blues City Deli 
Sultān Mediterranean Restaurant 
2Schae Cafe 
Egg 

3. Honolulu, HI

Ali'i Coffee
O'Kims 
Fish Hook Cafe 
Aloha Shave Ice 
Mami's Empanadas

4. Plano, TX

E B Latin Bistro
Crepes 4 U 
Amoretto Italian Restaurant
Kenny's Burger Joint - Plano
Sofra Kebab House

5. San Diego, CA

Common Stock 
Adrian's Surf n' Turf Grill 
Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro 
Shawarma Guys
Sicilia Bella

6. Las Vegas, NV

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos
POTs 
Solo Qui 
Chuchote Thai Bistro & Desserts 
Kame Omakase 

7. Richmond, VA

Abuelita's 
Bocata Latín Grill 
Heritage 
Stella's 
Salt & Forge 

8. Pittsburgh, PA

Musa Caribbean / Cajun Fare
De Fer Coffee & Tea 
Altius 
Poulet Bleu
Bae Bae's Kitchen

9. Baltimore, MD

Waffie 
Ekiben 
The Capital Grille 
La Calle 
Joe Benny's 

10. Austin, TX

Nancy's Sky Garden 
Kurry Takos 
Jewboy Burgers 
Abo Youssef 
Santorini Cafe 

