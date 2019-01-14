Yes, Even the WWE Has an Official Cookbook

If there's one thing the massive popularity of shows like Top Chef, Chopped, Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, and The Great British Baking Show proves it's that food competition, much like sports, is a seemingly endlessly renewable source of joy and entertainment. Couple that with the fact that everything and everyone seems to have a cookbook these days — from Mean Girls to Golden Girls to “Girls” rappers The Beastie Boys — it was only a matter of time before sports, entertainment, and food got together, which is exactly what's happening later this year when the absolute biggest name in sports entertainment, the WWE, puts out its very own cookbook.

The Official WWE Cookbook will hit stores and shelves this spring as a collaboration between World Wrestling Entertainment and publisher Insight Editions, which is also behind other pop culture cookbooks for Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and World of Warcraft, among other properties. But lest pro-wrestling fans worry that only the current class of WWE Superstars will be featured, the cookbook delves deeply into past WWE (and WWF!) to honor names that made the sport legendary.

Courtesy of Insight Editions

According a statement from Insight Editions, some of the 75 recipes ranging from appetizers to desserts to drinks will include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Jabroni Macaroni Salad (made with People’s Elbows), John Cena’s Fruity Pebble treats, Big Show’s World’s Largest Pancake (basically a Dutch Baby), D-Generation Eggs, and Big Boss Man’s “Big Boss Ham” Steak Doughnuts (filled with ham and pineapple).

The recipes themselves aren’t necessarily from the personal vaults of the wrestlers themselves, however. They’ve been written and developed by James Beard-nominated author and food writer Allison Robicelli. Not to question the late wrestler's cooking skills, but it seems you don't have to worry about your “Nacho Man” Randy Savage nachos doing a Flying Elbow Drop on your taste buds.

The Official WWE Cookbook ($29.99) will be released March 19, 2019, and is available for pre-order.