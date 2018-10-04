The Web Series ‘Wu-Tang in Space Eating Impossible Sliders’ Is as Otherworldly as the Name Implies

“It’s kind of crazy on Earth right now, so we came to space to get some perspective and acquire some knowledge,” Ghostface Killah explains with little irony early on in the first episode of Wu-Tang in Space Eating Impossible Sliders. As strange as the title of this four-part web series sounds, it’s also a bit of a misnomer: Throughout the first three-and-a-half minute video, we rarely see Ghost or his co-host the GZA eat any White Castle Impossible Sliders. The RZA is never seen at all; we just hear his voice. Instead, the trio mainly answers a handful of existential fan questions and partake in general goofiness while mostly just sitting in the proximity of Impossible Sliders.

If you haven’t quite caught on yet, the Wu-approved series is meant to reignite interest in the slider-size version of the plant-based Impossible Burgers that debuted at White Castle back in April and went nationwide last month. White Castle is the largest chain to serve the vegan-friendly burgers, which have garnered acclaim for their ability to “bleed” like real meat while doing a solid job mimicking a burger’s taste and texture.

As for how this strange little series ties all of that together, well, White Castle’s Chief Marketing Officer Kim Bartley explained it thusly: “As America’s home of the original slider, we appreciate the ‘out of this world’ perspective the Impossible Foods team has brought to our partnership,” she said in a statement. “All in a voice as distinctive as our White Castle vision ‘to feed the souls of craver generations everywhere,’ the work is an invitation to open minds and test conventional boundaries—something White Castle has been doing for over 97 years now.”

But frankly, Wu-Tang in Space Eating Impossible Sliders is the kind of campy entertainment that shouldn’t be overthought. The Wu are hip-hop legends. White Castle is an underrated fast food joint. The Impossible Burger has proved to be a revolutionary product. And space has always been cool. Do these things need to be brought together? No. But there was no reason not to try.

Stay tuned to the Impossible Foods YouTube channel for the entire series.