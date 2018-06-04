Stephanie Izard's New Menu at Wrigley Field Looks Amazing

We're not too proud to admit that, to us, baseball season has always been about the snacks, with beer coming in a close second. (Baseball is ranked maybe eighth on the list?) And there has never been a better time to eat actual meals in baseball stadiums, with venues across the country diversifying and improving their dining options. Wrigley Field, however, is emerging as a clear stand-out: On Wednesday, Stephanie Izard's menu debuts at the stadium just in time for the Cubs' return, and we are extremely envious of everyone who lives in and around the Chicago area.

Her dishes include Yucatan pork tacos with flour tortillas ($13.50), waffle fries with crispy pork belly ($7), Creole chicken sandwiches ($14), classic Sloppy Joes ($13), Eater reports. But you have to jump on it soon—the menu is only available for the Cubs' six upcoming home games, so until June 10. It's all part of the Wrigley Field Chef Series, which will also feature items from local stars like Rick Bayless, Jeff Mauro, Matthias Merges, and Graham Elliot this summer. (You can check out the full schedule here.)

But the most important thing to remember is that Izard is serving waffle fries with crispy pork belly (!), and we could not imagine a more majestic kick-off to baseball season.

If you're not in the Chicago area, and don't plan on road-tripping there for Izard's waffle fries, you can still eat surprisingly well at your local baseball stadium, provided you do a bit of research. Last year we rounded up some of the most delightfully ridiculous foods at stadiums around the country, which include, but are not limited to: a Bloody Mary topped with sausage, bacon, egg, chicken and waffles, and donuts (Tropicana Field), cookie dough cups and cones (Citi Field), and two-foot, tamale-filled hot dog (Globe Life Park.)

Izard's Chef Series offerings will be located in the Sheffield Corner space by right field.