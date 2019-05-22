The 'World’s Smallest McDonald's' Is Now Open — to Bees

Almost every day, new reports emerge warning how climate change has our entire planet teetering on the brink of collapse. But in addition to our children’s future, the fate of another group of important little fellas has been making major headlines: bee populations. As you hopefully already know, bees play a major role in our food system as pollinators — and recent declines in bee populations have the potential to significantly damage global crop production.

In an effort to highlight the importance of bees, McDonald’s Sweden, with the help of the ad agency Nord DDB, created what they’ve billed as “the world’s smallest McDonald’s” — a beehive meant to look like a tiny McDonald’s, with Golden Arches, drive-thru, and all.

Nord DDB says the idea for this “McHive” — as the replica beehive restaurant has been nicknamed — started with a single McDonald’s Sweden location that placed a beehive on its roof. Others joined in on the initiative, and now five franchises have beehives in all. Others plan to join the cause, with some locations even “replacing the grass around their restaurants with flowers and plants that are important for the wellbeing of wild bees,” Nord DDB explains.

NORD DDB

The “world’s smallest McDonald’s” was created to pay further tribute to the cause — and even though it might be “smallest” in name, this fully-functioning beehive reportedly has enough room to host thousands of bee guests. Yesterday, in honor of World Bee Day on May 20 — the McHive was auctioned off during a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House charities, selling to a franchisee for over $10,000.

NORD DDB

“We have a lot of really devoted franchisees who contribute to our sustainability work, and it feels good that we can use our size to amplify such a great idea as beehives on the rooftops,” Christoffer Rönnblad, marketing director for McDonald’s Sweden, said in a statement, “this miniature McDonald’s is a tribute to franchisee Christina Richter’s initiative.”