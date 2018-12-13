The World's Largest Wawa Is an Instant Philadelphia Landmark

Sure, you might have missed the unveiling of Wawa's first-ever beer (the line was huge anyway), but lucky for you, the Wawa news keeps coming in fast and furious, and the beloved convenience store chain already has another big debut you can take part in. Tomorrow, the Media, Pennsylvania-based brand will be holding the grand opening for its new flagship location in Philadelphia's Historic District — and the massive outlet will be a bit historic in its own right.

At 11,500-square-feet, this Wawa in the Public Ledger Building at 6th and Chestnut Streets will be the largest ever (sorry, D.C.!) — and the company promises "this one-of-a-kind store will feature elements completely unique to this location," both in an aesthetic sense and a business one.

"The interior will feel familiar to Wawa-goers but reimagined to bring a higher level of sophistication and craft to this spacious location," the company states. That includes design flourishes inspired by both industrial and art deco styles, a living greenery wall, and two murals made in conjunction with the City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program. Foodservice-wise, the company promises an "extensive" selection, with beyond the regular goodies includes "a large bakery area with new pastries, baguettes and French loaves along with an indulgent dessert line featuring chocolate cake slices, cupcakes, and a gluten-free brownie." And once you grab your grub, this Wawa has plenty of couches and café seating with views of historic downtown (and free WiFi in case you'd prefer to stare at a screen instead!)

Courtesy of Wawa

The store even has its own signature drink: the Molten Lava "Liberty Latte" billed as "hot chocolate and hot latte topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and topped with Red, White & Blue."

"All of us at Wawa are incredibly proud to open our largest store ever in this historic building situated right in the heart of Philadelphia's Historic District," Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO, said in the announcement. "This store is truly special for all of us at Wawa. It combines Philadelphia's unique place in history and the site of many ‘Philly firsts' with a unique, brand-new look and the very latest Wawa offerings. We look forward to welcoming new customers into this legendary space and fulfilling the lives of Philadelphians and the millions of people exploring our city's incredible history every year!"

To celebrate the grand opening, Wawa has whipped up a laundry list of events, giveaways, and specials starting tomorrow at 8 a.m. when the store opens to the public and lasting through the entire weekend. Frankly, it's more stuff than any non-Philadelphians would want to wrap their head around, but if you're interested in stopping by all the festivities, you can find a complete list of everything that's happening on Wawa's website. Speaking of history, Wawa's 1918 dairy delivery truck will even be there! As a former Philadelphian, I can assure you that's more exciting than some cracked bell.