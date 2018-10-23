Sorry, Snoop: The Largest Gin and Juice World Record May Have Already Been Broken

Rappers often talk about how when you’re on top, everyone is gunning for you. Turns out that’s even the case when you set the record for the world’s largest gin and juice! Less than five months ago, Snoop Dogg headlined a cadre of cocktail lovers who set the Guinness World Record for the largest gin and juice (technically listed as “the largest paradise cocktail”) by whipping up a 550-liter beverage that featured 180 bottles of Hendricks gin mixed into a 5-foot tall glass. But over the weekend, a popular Miami Beach bar claimed to have broken that record already.

As if recently being named the #21 World’s Best Bar wasn’t enough, this past Sunday night, Sweet Liberty mixed up a 580-liter gin and juice with ingredients provided by Texas’s Treaty Oak Distilling, makers of Waterlook No.9 Gin, and Tennessee’s Kennesaw Farms, who supplied the juice. The drink, which was prepared in a blue tank with a see-through side panel, was created with the help of 15 participants while about 300 people showed up to witness the occasion.

Big Hit Photography – @bighit

The event was scheduled as the big finale for Sweet Liberty’s 3rd year anniversary, and General Manager/Bartender Nick Nistico took the opportunity to thank his crew. “This is an amazing accomplishment and a true testimony to our Sweet Liberty team!” he said.

As for the drink itself, it was broken down into individual portions and sold to revelers, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit the 15-year-old son of renowned mixologist and Sweet Liberty co-founder John Lermayer who passed away suddenly of a brain aneurysm this past June at the age of 45. Sadly, Lermayer was reportedly the one who initially came up with the idea of attempting to break Snoop Dogg’s record after seeing the story back in May, so Nistico saw this project as a fitting tribute.

Still, the work isn’t done yet. Nistico said Guinness World Records still needs to verify everything to make it official. “They require a lot. It is a 50-page booklet of requirements and questions and pre-planning, and we didn’t get our final approval until just a few weeks ago,” he told Forbes. “Then we submit everything to Guinness and cross our fingers.”