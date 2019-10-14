How Much Guacamole Can You Make from the World’s Heaviest Avocado?

Image zoom Guinness World Records

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When life gives you the Guinness World Record for heaviest avocado, you make lots of guacamole.

A 2.55-kilogram (5-pound, 9.6-ounce) avocado grown by the Pokini family in Kula, Hawaii, last December has officially been inducted into the Guinness World Records as “heaviest avocado.” According to CNN, this new avocado dethrones the previous 5.5-pound record holder which was also grown in Hawaii the previous harvest season.

If you’re wondering how to grow a record-setting avocado yourself, the Pokini’s path to greatness doesn’t offer much advice. They reportedly got the seed from a family member, and then nearly killed the plant before pretty much leaving it to its own devices. “While it was still in the pot it was pulled out twice by our son, we didn't think it would survive but it did,” Juliane Pokini told CNN. “When we planted it in the ground, we never did anything to it except for some trimming every now and then.” Apparently the key to all of this: Live in Hawaii.

Image zoom Guinness World Records

The harder part, the family said, was documenting the fruit’s size for world-record certification purposes, but after that was taken care of, it was time to put the avocado to good use: “We cut it open and made a whole bunch of guacamole, sharing with family and friends,” Juliane said, according to the Maui News. “It fed a lot of people. We even gave some away.” In all, the single avocado apparently made as much guacamole as about 10 standard-sized avocados, around 20 servings.

But the Pokinis aren’t done. The decade-plus-old, 20-foot-tall tree apparently had a larger avocado in the past, but the family didn’t get it verified, and with harvest season coming up again in a couple months, they’re expecting more large fruit might be on the way. “This December, we’re going to be watching,” Mark Pokini told the Maui News. “I’m still going to be watching the tree.”