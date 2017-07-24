This Cocktail Bar Was Named 'Best in the World'

The 2017 Spirited Awards announced their winners over the weekend.
At the 15th annual Spirited Awards over the weekend, London’s Dandelyan, located inside the Mondrian Hotel, was named the World’s Best Cocktail Bar.
Run by Tales of Cocktail, a yearly cocktail festival in New Orleans, the 2017 Spirited Awards enlists a panel of 100 industry experts as judges. To decide on the World’s Best Bar, votes from the judges are combined from both the American and International nominees in these categories: Best High Volume Cocktail Bar, Best Hotel Bar, Best Restaurant Bar, Best Cocktail Bar or World’s Best Cocktail Menu. The 2016 World’s Best Bars list currently places Dandelyan at number three, with New York City’s Dead Rabbit at number one. Dandelyan also won the award for the Best International Hotel Bar
New York City’s Dante won the award for the Best American Restaurant Bar, while the Best American Cocktail Bar award went to Columbia Room in Washington D.C. The award for the World’s Best Cocktail Menu went to the creative folks over at Trick Dog in San Francisco, which features a rotating series of menus around a different theme every six months. At the the moment, their menu is children’s book-themed.
If you need another reason to try BlackTail in New York City, which Food & Wine featured in a round-up of the hottest food and drink trends of 2017, now might just the moment: It won the award for the Best New American Cocktail Bar.
Here is the full list of winners:
AMERICAN CATEGORIES
Best American Bar Team
The NoMad Bar (New York)
Best American Brand Ambassador
Misty Kalkofen (Del Maguey)
Best American High Volume Cocktail Bar
Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Co. (Miami, FL)
Best American Restaurant Bar
Dante (New York)
American Bartender of the Year
Jeff Bell (New York)
Best American Cocktail Bar
Columbia Room (Washington, D.C)
Best American Hotel Bar
The Hawthorne at Hotel Commonwealth (Boston)
Best New American Cocktail Bar
BlackTail (New York)
INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES
Best International Bar Team
Dandelyan (London)
Best International Brand Ambassador
Camille Ralph Vidal (St. Germain)
Best International High Volume Cocktail Bar
Trailer Happiness (London)
Best International Restaurant Bar
Tippling Club (Singapore)
International Bartender of the Year
Shingo Gokan (Shanghai)
Best International Cocktail Bar
Black Pearl (Melbourne)
Best International Hotel Bar
Dandelyan at the Mondrian (London)
Best New International Cocktail Bar
Swift (London)
WRITING CATEGORIES
Best Cocktail and Spirits Publication
Hot Rum Cow
Best New Cocktail & Bartending Book
Smuggler’s Cove: Exotic Cocktails, Rum, and the Cult of Tiki by Martin and Rebecca Cate
Best Cocktail & Spirits Writer
Wayne Curtis
Best New Spirits Book
Bourbon: The Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of an American Whiskey by Fred Minnick
GLOBAL CATEGORIES
Best Bar Mentor
David Wondrich
World’s Best Cocktail Menu
Trick Dog (San Francisco)
Best New Spirit or Cocktail Ingredient
ITALICUS - Rosolio di Bergamotto (Italy)
World’s Best Spirits Selection
canon: whiskey and bitters emporium (Seattle)
World’s Best Cocktail Bar
Dandelyan (London)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Charles Schumann