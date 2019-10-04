The World’s Best Bar Is in New York

Image zoom Courtesy of Dante

Last night at Camden’s Roundhouse in London, the annual list of the World’s 50 Best Bars was announced—and this year, New York’s Dante took home the grand prize. The West Village aperitivo bar and restaurant, which is famous for its extensive Negroni menu (and pop-up Negroni fountain), was ranked in 9th place on last year’s list, and also won “World’s Best Bar” and “Best American Restaurant Bar” at Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans earlier this year. Much of the top ten includes other familiar names that have previously been awarded. London’s American Bar, which won the number two spot in last year’s roundup, has remained in the top five, while The Nomad in New York and Connaught Bar in London also remain in top spots; the Clumsies in Athens jumped from the seventh spot to the sixth.

New York’s Attaboy joined the top ten in seventh place, while Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires rose from 14th place to third, a significant jump. The rest of the top tier rounds out with Atlas (Singapore) in eighth place, The Old Man in Hong Kong taking home ninth, and Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour squeaking in at number 10. Overall, New York, London, and Singapore claimed the bulk of the awards—check out the full list of winners below.

Image zoom Courtesy of Dante

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2019

1. Dante–New York

2. Connaught Bar–London

3. Florería Atlántico–Buenos Aires

4. The NoMad–New York

5. American Bar–London

6. The Clumsies–Athens

7. Attaboy–New York City

8. Atlas–Singapore

9. The Old Man–Hong Kong

10. Licorería Limantour–Mexico City

11. Manhattan–Singapore

12. Native–Singapore

13. Carnaval–Lima

14. Katana Kitten–New York

15. Guilhotina–São Paulo

16. Three Sheets–London

17. Himkok–Oslo

18. High Five–Tokyo

19. Salmón Gurú–Madrid

20. Paradiso–Barcelona

21. Indulge Experimental Bistro–Taipei

22. The Dead Rabbit–New York

23. Coupette–London

24. The SG Club–Tokyo

25. Dr. Stravinsky–Barcelona

26. Employees Only–New York

27. El Copitas–St. Petersburg

28. Scout–London

29. Jigger & Pony–Singapore

30. Operation Dagger–Singapore

31. Baba Au Rum–Athens

32. La Factoría–San Juan, Puerto Rico

33. Presidente–Buenos Aires

34. Schumann's–Munich

35. Speak Low–Shanghai

36. Little Red Door–Paris

37. Tjoget–Stockholm

38. The Old Man–Singapore

39. Lyaness–London

40. Happiness Forgets–London

41. Swift–London

42. Trick Dog–San Francisco

43. Maybe Sammy–Sydney

44. 1930–Milan

45. Sober Company–Shanghai

46. Electric Bing Sutt–Beirut

47. Kwānt–London

48. Artesian–London

49. Coa–Hong Kong

50. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy–Rome