The World’s Best Bar Is in New York
Negroni-paradise Dante won the top spot of the 2019 “World’s 50 Best Bars” list.
Last night at Camden’s Roundhouse in London, the annual list of the World’s 50 Best Bars was announced—and this year, New York’s Dante took home the grand prize. The West Village aperitivo bar and restaurant, which is famous for its extensive Negroni menu (and pop-up Negroni fountain), was ranked in 9th place on last year’s list, and also won “World’s Best Bar” and “Best American Restaurant Bar” at Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans earlier this year. Much of the top ten includes other familiar names that have previously been awarded. London’s American Bar, which won the number two spot in last year’s roundup, has remained in the top five, while The Nomad in New York and Connaught Bar in London also remain in top spots; the Clumsies in Athens jumped from the seventh spot to the sixth.
New York’s Attaboy joined the top ten in seventh place, while Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires rose from 14th place to third, a significant jump. The rest of the top tier rounds out with Atlas (Singapore) in eighth place, The Old Man in Hong Kong taking home ninth, and Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour squeaking in at number 10. Overall, New York, London, and Singapore claimed the bulk of the awards—check out the full list of winners below.
The World’s 50 Best Bars 2019
1. Dante–New York
2. Connaught Bar–London
3. Florería Atlántico–Buenos Aires
4. The NoMad–New York
5. American Bar–London
6. The Clumsies–Athens
7. Attaboy–New York City
8. Atlas–Singapore
9. The Old Man–Hong Kong
10. Licorería Limantour–Mexico City
11. Manhattan–Singapore
12. Native–Singapore
13. Carnaval–Lima
14. Katana Kitten–New York
15. Guilhotina–São Paulo
16. Three Sheets–London
17. Himkok–Oslo
18. High Five–Tokyo
19. Salmón Gurú–Madrid
20. Paradiso–Barcelona
21. Indulge Experimental Bistro–Taipei
22. The Dead Rabbit–New York
23. Coupette–London
24. The SG Club–Tokyo
25. Dr. Stravinsky–Barcelona
26. Employees Only–New York
27. El Copitas–St. Petersburg
28. Scout–London
29. Jigger & Pony–Singapore
30. Operation Dagger–Singapore
31. Baba Au Rum–Athens
32. La Factoría–San Juan, Puerto Rico
33. Presidente–Buenos Aires
34. Schumann's–Munich
35. Speak Low–Shanghai
36. Little Red Door–Paris
37. Tjoget–Stockholm
38. The Old Man–Singapore
39. Lyaness–London
40. Happiness Forgets–London
41. Swift–London
42. Trick Dog–San Francisco
43. Maybe Sammy–Sydney
44. 1930–Milan
45. Sober Company–Shanghai
46. Electric Bing Sutt–Beirut
47. Kwānt–London
48. Artesian–London
49. Coa–Hong Kong
50. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy–Rome