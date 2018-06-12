World's 50 Best Restaurants List 2018: Here Are the Restaurants, So Far

On Tuesday, the organization announced restaurants 51 to 100 in anticipation of the 50 best announcement on June 19 in Bilbao, Spain.
The world's most competitive restaurant award season is upon us, with the World's 50 Best Restaurants organization announcing their top 50 restaurants on June 19 in Bilbao, Spain. On Tuesday, they announced the fine-dining spots around the world that rank 51 to 100.
This preliminary list tells us a lot about which restaurants will not make the top 50, of course, but more importantly, which restaurants might. As Eater points out, Dominique Crenn's San Francisco Atelier Crenn is glaringly absent from 51 to 100, which means it may be making an appearance on the World's 50 Best list. At least, that's what we hope.
SingleThread, the restaurant-hotel in Healdsburg, California named by the organization as "One to Watch" in May, comes in at 91 on the list.
René Redzepi's Noma, which reopened in February of this year, seems like it would be a competitive contender, but you won't be seeing it anywhere on the top 50 list announced next week: A spokesperson for World’s 50 Best reportedly confirmed to Eater that Noma’s February opening was too late to be considered for inclusion.
Below, find the runners-up to this year's top 50. Watch this space for updates on the World's 50 Best Restaurants and for the full list, announced June 19.
51. De Librije Zwolle, Netherlands
52. L’Astrance Paris, France
53. Benu, San Francisco, USA
54. Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand
55. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina
56. Amber, Hong Kong, China
57. Nerua, Bilbao, Spain
58. Brae Birregurra, Australia
59. Florilège, Tokyo, Japan
60. Tegui, Buenos Aires, Argentina
61. Burnt Ends, Singapore
62. Momofuku Ko, New York, USA
63. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium
64. Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico
65. Frantzén, Stockholm, Sweden
66. Vendôme, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
67. Fäviken, Järpen, Sweden
68. Quique Dacosta, Denia, Spain
69. Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York, USA
70. Selfie, Moscow, Russia
71. Relae, Copenhagen, Denmark
72. Twins Garden, Moscow, Russia
73. Aqua, Wolfsburg, Germany
74. The Fat Duck, Bray, England
75. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal
76. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain
77. Elkano, Getaria, Spain
78. Mingles, Seoul, Korea
79. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil
80. Lung King Heen, Hong Kong, China
81. Per Se, New York, USA
82. Hedone, London, UK
83. Estela, New York, USA
84. St John, London, UK
85. Le Coucou, New York, USA
86. The French Laundry, Yountville, USA
87. Maní, São Paulo, Brazil
88. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin, Germany
89. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium
90. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India
91. SingleThread, Healdsburg, USA
92. L’Effervescence, Tokyo, Japan
93. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo, Bombana Hong Kong, China
94. Alo, Toronto, Canada
95. Enigma, Barcelona, Spain
96. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain
97. Atelier, Munich, Germany
98. 108, Copenhagen, Denmark
99. Leo, Bogotá, Colombia
100. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil