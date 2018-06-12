World's 50 Best Restaurants List 2018: Here Are the Restaurants, So Far

The world's most competitive restaurant award season is upon us, with the World's 50 Best Restaurants organization announcing their top 50 restaurants on June 19 in Bilbao, Spain. On Tuesday, they announced the fine-dining spots around the world that rank 51 to 100.

This preliminary list tells us a lot about which restaurants will not make the top 50, of course, but more importantly, which restaurants might. As Eater points out, Dominique Crenn's San Francisco Atelier Crenn is glaringly absent from 51 to 100, which means it may be making an appearance on the World's 50 Best list. At least, that's what we hope.

SingleThread, the restaurant-hotel in Healdsburg, California named by the organization as "One to Watch" in May, comes in at 91 on the list.

René Redzepi's Noma, which reopened in February of this year, seems like it would be a competitive contender, but you won't be seeing it anywhere on the top 50 list announced next week: A spokesperson for World’s 50 Best reportedly confirmed to Eater that Noma’s February opening was too late to be considered for inclusion.

Below, find the runners-up to this year's top 50. Watch this space for updates on the World's 50 Best Restaurants and for the full list, announced June 19.

51. De Librije Zwolle, Netherlands

52. L’Astrance Paris, France

53. Benu, San Francisco, USA

54. Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand

55. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina

56. Amber, Hong Kong, China

57. Nerua, Bilbao, Spain

58. Brae Birregurra, Australia

59. Florilège, Tokyo, Japan

60. Tegui, Buenos Aires, Argentina

61. Burnt Ends, Singapore

62. Momofuku Ko, New York, USA

63. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium

64. Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico

65. Frantzén, Stockholm, Sweden

66. Vendôme, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany

67. Fäviken, Järpen, Sweden

68. Quique Dacosta, Denia, Spain

69. Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York, USA

70. Selfie, Moscow, Russia

71. Relae, Copenhagen, Denmark

72. Twins Garden, Moscow, Russia

73. Aqua, Wolfsburg, Germany

74. The Fat Duck, Bray, England

75. Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal

76. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain

77. Elkano, Getaria, Spain

78. Mingles, Seoul, Korea

79. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil

80. Lung King Heen, Hong Kong, China

81. Per Se, New York, USA

82. Hedone, London, UK

83. Estela, New York, USA

84. St John, London, UK

85. Le Coucou, New York, USA

86. The French Laundry, Yountville, USA

87. Maní, São Paulo, Brazil

88. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin, Germany

89. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium

90. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India

91. SingleThread, Healdsburg, USA

92. L’Effervescence, Tokyo, Japan

93. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo, Bombana Hong Kong, China

94. Alo, Toronto, Canada

95. Enigma, Barcelona, Spain

96. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain

97. Atelier, Munich, Germany

98. 108, Copenhagen, Denmark

99. Leo, Bogotá, Colombia

100. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil