New Televised Restaurant Awards Aim to Be 'Oscars of Food World'

The food awards space is getting a bit more crowded with the announcement of The World Restaurant Awards, launched today by the global events and management firm IMG and Joe Warwick, a co-founder of the World’s 50 Best List, and Andrea Petrini.

But what will distinguish these awards, scheduled for next February in Paris, from the World's 50 Best? Well, it will be televised, adding some glitz and glamour to the occasion. And the 100-pool of judges is made up of some of the most influential chefs in the industry, including Dominique Crenn, Yannick Alléno, Massimo Bottura, Hélène Darroze, David Chang, Daniel Humm, and René Redzepi, plus restaurant journalists from across the globe.

Today in Paris, the judging panel gathered to define the objectives for the awards.

"On February 18, 2019, stars of stage and screen will join the restaurant industry elite in the world’s first televised restaurant awards ceremony, mirroring the glamour and anticipation of awards in industries including film, music, art, design and fashion," read a release announcing the news.

Echoing the "Rise" theme of this year's James Beard Awards, Warwick insists that the World Restaurant Awards will be inclusive, recognizing the broad spectrum of dining experiences.

“The World Restaurant Awards will be conducted with complete integrity, total transparency and a real sense of inclusivity," said Warick in a statement. "We want to make everyone think about the full gamut of the world’s great restaurants – old and new, from luxury destinations to humble institutions – and what makes them so special.”

But does the world really need another restaurant ranking? We say yes, if it proves to be as inclusive and diverse as the world's top culinary talent actually is, rather than yet another forum for white men to sweep the awards.

