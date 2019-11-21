Green Giant Broke Its Own Record for World's Largest Green Bean Casserole

Image zoom Courtesy of Green Giant

Green bean casserole is an iconic dish found in many Thanksgiving spreads—creamy, savory, and smothered with a generous topping of fried onions. While casserole recipes typically serve maybe 10 people at most, on November 20, Green Giant created such a huge casserole that it broke a Guinness World Record. The whopping dish weighed in at 1,009 pounds, dwarfing the previous record-holder (also from Green Giant) that weighed 637 pounds. The previous record was set in 2017 to celebrate the inaugural Green Giant float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Image zoom Courtesy of Green Giant

It took 10 chefs from Stella 34 Trattoria in Macy’s Herald Square (and one Green Giant) to create the casserole, working for a total of eight hours—typically, the average bake time for a green bean casserole is 25 minutes, according to Green Giant. In total, the team used an estimated 125,000 individual green beans in the recipe (or 1,069 cans of Green Giant Cut Green Beans), alongside 485 cans of mushroom soup, 65 quarts of milk, and 95 pounds of French fried onions. While it sounds like an excessive amount of food, rest assured that it’s all going to a good cause. Green Giant has partnered with Citymeals on Wheels, a local non-profit, to serve the casserole to 3,000 people at senior centers across New York City.

"We're proud to partner with Green Giant to deliver servings of the record-breaking casserole to Citymeals on Wheels recipients," Beth Shapiro, executive director of Citymeals on Wheels, said in a statement. "The holiday season is a time to enjoy food and family. Citymeals ensures that our vulnerable older neighbors, many of whom are homebound and alone, are not forgotten at this time of year. Today, we will be delivering and serving the Thanksgiving dish to more than 3,000 older New Yorkers who otherwise may not have a hot meal."

If you’d like to make your own green bean casserole at home, we have a few different riffs available on our website—albeit without the mushroom soup—from green bean casserole with caramelized shallots to green bean casserole with goat cheese, almonds, and smoked paprika.