154-Cheese Pizza Breaks World Record for ‘Greatest Variety of Cheese on a Pizza’

Breaking a Guinness World Record is all about looking at what someone else has done and saying to yourself, “I can do more.” Of course, it also helps if you want to do more. For instance, the Guinness World Record for “most walnuts cracked against the head in one minute” is 254: Most people are probably happy to leave that one be. But last year, when a pizza chef set the record for “greatest variety of cheese on a pizza” with 111 different types of the classic topping, who wouldn’t want more cheese? So unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for another chef to answer the call: Say hello to the 154-cheese pizza.

Johnny di Francesco, the chef at Melbourne, Australia’s 400 Gradi, was prepared for the challenge as soon as he heard, according to Guinness. The small chain of pizzerias had already had a 99-cheese pizza on the menu — originally conceived based on a joke in the 2014 film version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles where Donatello calls a pizza with 99 different types of cheeses a “culinary impossibility.”

After having tackled such a ridiculous pie just as a joke, di Francesco clearly was the kind of guy who would want to go after the Guinness World Record. “While the 154-cheese pizza may not have been a culinary impossibility, it was certainly a culinary challenge! We knew it was an ambitious idea, but probably more-so than first anticipated,” he told Guinness World Records’ website. "We also needed to be sure each individual cheese was distinct enough from the next, yet complementary to each flavor, and could blend really well together once combined. The cheeses included the likes of gorgonzola, pecorino, Taleggio, aged cheddar, gouda and of course, many more!”

Cheese overload! This chef in Melbourne, Australia managed to squeeze 154 varieties of cheese onto one pizza 👨‍🍳🍕🧀😋 https://t.co/H4qbu3sNLM — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 9, 2019

Meanwhile, potentially even more amazing than breaking the record is that 400 Gradi then went on to temporarily add the pizza to the menu at all their Australia locations — though they reportedly did so with a surprisingly simple method: They melted all the cheeses down, formed them into a single block, and then distributed parts of the block to each restaurant. These pizzas sold out in just five days — with 797 of the 154-cheese pizzas being sold in all. Now they tell us!