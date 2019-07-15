World Central Kitchen Hits Louisiana to Feed People Affected by Hurricane Barry

Image zoom Joshua Phelps.

Earlier this month, World Central Kitchen—a nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés that helps feed victims of natural disasters—was on the scene in Southern California following two earthquakes (magnitudes 6.4 and 7.1), the largest to hit the area in nearly 20 years. Volunteers mobilized in Ridgecrest and Trona to set up relief kitchens and deliver meals to residents and first responders, providing Twitter updates on the situation as recently as July 12. Around the same time, additional WCK volunteers were already being dispatched to Louisiana to start preparing for Hurricane Barry, which made landfall on Saturday. The storm has since been downgraded to a tropical depression, and the storm surge and flooding thankfully weren’t as bad as predicted, according to CNN; however, there’s still been widespread flooding and rainfall, as well as power outages, and WCK’s relief team reported Monday that they’re delivering meals door-to-door.

We will do whatever it takes to reach the hungry! Because of #Barry flooding, our @WCKitchen Relief Team went door-to-door to deliver meals in Delcambre with the mayor! Residents were stuck in their homes until the water goes down... #ChefsForLouisiana pic.twitter.com/5cOeZZWVYP — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) July 15, 2019

WCK first touched down on Thursday and set up relief kitchens in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to start preparing fresh meals that could be delivered to “multiple regions across the state”—one of the kitchens is located in the recently opened New Orleans School of Culinary and Hospitality (NOCHI), where volunteers have been making meals for surrounding areas such as Houma and Lafayette. Over the past few days, WCK's dishes have included sautéed beef with mushroom and sun-dried tomato sauce over roasted potatoes, along with spinach, apple, roasted tomato and walnut salad; chili mac and cheese penne and Cajun gumbo were also on the menu.

“We like to bridge the gap and bring both comfort food and food that is healthy,” WCK team member Josh Phelps said in a Sunday video update. In addition to feeding residents and first responders, WCK is providing hot meals to animal shelters, where volunteers are taking care of animals displaced by the storm.

Tonight’s #ChefsForLouisiana dinner delivered! A Cajun Gumbo from Chef Zach in Lafayette; In NOLA, Chef @mattadler81 prepared chicken vegetable stir-fry with crispy garlic & toasted sesame seeds over jasmine rice, and shaved apple + peppadew peppers 🥗 with soy honey dressing. 🤤 pic.twitter.com/qqvgALxYhL — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) July 14, 2019

This is a 3-day-old pit bull born during #Barry that we met at the animal shelter in Ascension! We are providing hot meals to the amazing volunteers here taking care of our furry friends displaced by the hurricane. #ChefsForLouisiana pic.twitter.com/N2uN2docQE — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) July 14, 2019

The organization also gave a Twitter shoutout to the sisters of Delta Sigma Theta, whose convention—a 15,000-person reunion—was postponed over the weekend. Members who had already arrived stayed to help out with meal preparation at the New Orleans relief kitchen, and a video update from WCK team member Josh Phelps on Sunday shows them working with chefs on a chicken and vegetable stir-fry meal.

Although their convention was cut short, these Delta Sigma Theta sisters jumped into action to volunteer at our #Barry Relief Kitchen in New Orleans today. We are grateful for the support! #ChefsForLouisiana #DSTConvention2019 pic.twitter.com/9sTxtLjyUP — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) July 13, 2019

As of Monday, WCK is still in Louisiana distributing meals. Earlier today, Sam Bloch, director of field operations at World Central Kitchen, logged on to share the latest updates. Bloch reported from an amphibious vehicle in Delcambre, Louisiana, saying that “a lot of the town has been flooded” and that WCK members are delivering hot food and bottled water to residents who are unable to leave their homes—the mayor of the town came along to point out areas in need.

UPDATE from WCK’s @SamBloch1 as we deliver meals in Delcambre, Louisiana after the flooding from #Barry. The Mayor took us out to areas where residents are stuck in their homes, and we delivered hot meals and water! #ChefsForLouisiana pic.twitter.com/mMby6VZaDq — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) July 15, 2019

To keep up with the latest news from World Central Kitchen, follow the official twitter account.