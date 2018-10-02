These Watches Are Made with Wine

There’s no reason any oenophile shouldn’t wear their love of wine on their sleeve, or, better yet, on their wrist. And Philadelphia-based Analog Watch Company has a fashionable and functional way to do just that. With a Kickstarter campaign launching today, the company is introducing The Somm Collection, a series of four watches made with and inspired by wine.

The watch face "varietals," if you will, include Rosé (rose gold), Cassis (black), Chardonnay (gold), and Sake (silver). Inside the brushed stainless steel casing, you’ll find Premium Citizen Miyota 2035 movement and a double-layered sunray dial. But the way you wear your watch is where the wine comes in. Analog has created five strap color options, all of which are cork, but two of which are dyed with actual blueberry and red wines—and even smell like them.

“Wine stains your teeth because of a relationship between the tannins and chromogens in the wine. Tannins are what give wine a rich flavor, but they also happen to be a binding compound. Wine stains because of the mixture of these color causing chromogens with the flavor-filled and binding tannins,” Analog co-founder Lorenzo Buffa explained via email. “Since our bands are made of cork, they take on the coloring very easily. We've developed a unique dying and stabilization process—it involves heating up the wine to get a super strong colorant extract. We then soak the bands, wash them, and seal them. It's an even more technical process with the blueberry wine to ensure the staining is bluer instead of purple.”

Courtesy of Analog Watch Co.

The other three color options include black cork, white cork, and natural cork, and all of the bands feature a quick release so that they’re easily interchangeable.

To bring these wine watches to the masses, Analog started a Kickstarter campaign hoping to raise $10,000. Reward-inclusive pledges start at $80 ($75 for 100 early birds) for which you’ll receive one watch of your choice (except Rosé, which requires a $90 pledge) and $40 off future retail pricing. Extra watch bands can be included for an additional $20 each. The site says the first watches should ship as early as November.

Another component of The Somm Collection is a sustainability initiative that plants an oak cork tree for every watch sold. “Since we use natural materials, it's always been important for us to give back to the environment,” Buffo said. “Each line we launch has a non-profit partner that is focused on environmental conservation or education. In this case, we've learned so much about how amazing oak cork trees are. In fact, they are protected from being cut down in Europe, provide amazing biodiversity, and they provide cork bark for over 200 years! Cork harvesting is the most sustainable agricultural practice on the planet. So for this campaign, it just made sense to partner with the Cork Forest Conservation Alliance and to commit to planting an oak cork tree for every backer to the project. Once we hit retail, we will continue this partnership to ensure that our customers can feel great about their purchase decisions on more levels than just aesthetic.”

Analog’s previous collections have included watches, jewelry, and sunglasses made with wood, flowers and moss, and marble. Find those on the Analog Watch Co. website.