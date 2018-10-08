This Boozy Advent Calendar Will Put You in the Holiday Spirit

The only thing better than getting a piece of chocolate in your advent calendar? Getting a mini bottle (or, a generous glass’s worth) of wine instead. Two months ago, Aldi announced that they were bringing their popular wine advent calendar—previously only available in Europe—to the U.S. And now, a group of award-winning winemakers has teamed up to launch the Wine Lovers’ Advent Calendar—a 24-day wine fest neatly packaged in a portable box lined with tiny doors.

While the folks behind the calendar aren’t giving away too many details (don’t want to ruin that element of surprise), we know that it includes “a Champagne with two gold medals, a fine Bordeaux from an exceptional 2015 vintage,” and “a five-star estate Rioja,” as well as a “barrel-aged Chardonnay.”

You can pick up the Wine Lovers’ Advent Calendar now at Macy’s Wine Cellar, Laithwaite’s Wine, or WSJWines for $129.99. Shipping is free at all three online retailers, but you need to order by November 19 to guarantee delivery by December 1 (day one of the calendar).

For comparison, Aldi’s version, which also contains 24 mini bottles, is $69.99, although it won’t be available until November 7, and supplies are limited. If you do manage to get your hands on one, you might want to try and grab one of the German grocery store’s $12.99 cheese calendars, too. Then, bask in the knowledge that you have some pre (or post) dinner snacks lined up for the entire month of December.

Of course, there are more than two boozy advent calendars on the market. If you’re more of a beer drinker (or if the person you’re gifting is), givethembeer.com just launched a Send a Beer calendar ($89.99) featuring twelve craft brews—each one beneath a festive numbered door. We spied Ballast Point’s Sculpin IPA, Left Hand Brewing Company’s Milk Stout, and Coppertail Brewery’s Night Swim Porter, to name a few.