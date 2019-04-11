Amy Poehler’s ‘Wine Country’ Movie Finally Has a Trailer

Maybe you caught the news: Last week, the Department of Justice warned the Academy Awards that banning Netflix movies from contention could be against the law. Judging by its trailer, Wine Country — the highly-anticipated directorial debut of comedian Amy Poehler set to be released on Netflix on May 10 — won’t have that problem. And thank god. This looks like comedy business as usual — which is exactly what you’d hope to see from this crew.

A two-and-a-half-minute preview of Wine Country — which stars Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey and is apparently loosely based around some real trips these women took together — landed on YouTube today, and you have to wait all of 30 seconds to see a singing Rudolph fall off a piano. What took her so long?!

Of course, we’ve seen these comediennes together before so the movie comes with some basic expectations about the humor. Instead, as (food and) wine lovers, what will really separate this movie apart is how it approaches its Napa Valley setting and wine culture in general. We definitely get some hints. “Just remember, guys, whatever gets said is probably what the person has always felt and the alcohol just let it out,” guest star Tina Fey’s character says at one point, potentially foreshadowing future boozy conversations. Meanwhile, the clip ends with Jenny, played by Spivey, asking “This one’s good. What’s it called again?” to which Poehler’s Abby quips, “White wine.” So maybe don’t expect any deep, Sideways-esque wine musings.

But regardless, you get the gist. It’s a trailer. You should never judge a movie by its trailer anyway. You wouldn’t judge a bottle of wine after just taking a sip, would you? You have to down the whole thing. (Hey, that’s a good line. Is it too late to put that in the movie?)