Wine Drinkers Are Finally Taking to Cans

Recently, cans seem to be the hip new packaging du jour—be it beer, water, or even wine. And now, new figures suggest that wine drinkers are actually buying into the buzz. Sales of canned wines have increased in the past year—to the tune of a whopping 43 percent.

Forbes has offered up figures from the alcohol market research firm BW 166 LLC stating that not only are sales of canned wine on the rise—significantly—but it’s happening at a time when wine sales, in general, have remained relatively flat. Specifically looking at retail sales from June of last year to June 2018, overall sales didn’t budge, but sales of canned wine were up that aforementioned 43 percent.

Of course, it’s easy for a popular new packaging to show growth: It wasn’t that long ago that canned wine—though out there in theory—was a complete afterthought. Nowadays, however, canned wine is its own niche—and a growing one.

Whether you’re looking for something to toast on a special occasion like New Year’s Eve, or, more pressingly, are seeking to squeeze some more excitement out of the waning months of summer by grabbing a vino that’s easy to travel with, we’ve been offering up plenty of options for enjoyable wine in aluminum. Last summer, we suggestsed our selection for the best canned wines which presented a mix of current and classic choices—“classic” meaning, you know, brands like Union Wine that have been grinding it out in the canned wine game since 2013 (so long ago!)

But the biggest takeaway here is that canned wine is serious. Not every canned wine is good, but the canned wine world is now approaching the wine drinker from both sides. You have wines that are trying to be hip by packaging in cans, but you also have good wine brands that are turning to canning as the future of wine. It’s good news, whether you’re at a pool, on a boat, or just don’t feel like dealing with a corkscrew.