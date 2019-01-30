One New Yorker Will Win 20 Years of Free Seamless

Calling all New Yorkers: Seamless just turned 20, and to celebrate, the delivery service is offering one customer the chance to win 20 years—we repeat, 20 years—of free orders, which the team announced today. The promotion runs next month from February 20 to February 27 and all you have to do is enter the code “20YEARS” when you order from a New York City restaurant, according to a statement. Just think of all the free pizza, tacos, and sushi that means—you won’t have to plan a weeknight dinner for decades (though please remember to eat vegetables). Both online and in-app purchases qualify, and the more you order, the more entries you receive.

"Seamless pioneered online ordering and delivery and we’ve been through it all—the good, the bad, the snowstorms, the heatwaves. We’re excited to spend this special year giving back to the people of New York,” Matt Maloney, founder and chief executive officer of Grubhub (who bought Seamless in 2013), said in a statement.

The winner will be announced on March 4—but even if you don’t score the grand prize, 20 customers are still eligible to win one free year of Seamless as a “consolation” (which is still pretty sweet, if you ask us). And, according to the statement, the delivery service will be launching even more special offers and giveaways throughout the year to “celebrate the diners, drivers, and restaurants that made 20 years of thriving in NYC possible.”

So if this gives you more incentive to check out all the incredible restaurants New York has to offer—or, more time to catch up with Netflix and let Alexa order your food for you—by all means, order away.

According to Seamless, their delivery people have driven, biked and walked "enough miles to cover the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" route over 32 million times, and run the New York City Marathon over three million times.