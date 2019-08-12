José Andrés, Ina Garten, Antoni Porowski, Guy Fieri, and Sean Brock Designed These Spatulas for Williams Sonoma

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

For the past five years, Williams Sonoma has run a Tools for Change fundraising program, in which big-name celebrity chefs, musicians, actors, and more design limited-edition spatulas to help benefit No Kid Hungry—a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. Alton Brown, Ina Garten, Kristen Bell, Neil Patrick Harris, and Giada De Laurentiis have all previously designed spatulas, while this year’s celebrity-studded lineup, announced on August 12, includes José Andrés, Guy Fieri, Antoni Porowski, Amirah Kassem, Andy Cohen, and more. Each spatula costs $14.95 and can help provide up to 40 meals for children in need—in total, Williams Sonoma hopes to raise $2.5 million this year, which would provide nearly 25 million meals to children across the U.S.

“As a new dad, it’s important to me more than ever to make sure all kids get the food they need to grow up healthy and strong,” Cohen said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to have a platform that reaches millions and believe I have a responsibility to shine more light on the issue of childhood hunger in the U.S., and encourage my fans to help No Kid Hungry reach more kids in need.”

The 13 spatulas in this year’s collection feature designs from the following: Al Roker, Amirah Kassem, Andy Cohen, Antoni Porowski, Gaby Dalkin, Guy Fieri, Hannah Hart, Ina Garten, José Andrés, Lisa Vanderpump, Sean Brock, Trisha Yearwood, and Vanessa Hudgens. Brock’s spatula features a simple drawing of a skillet with a fried egg and slices of bacon cooking inside; Garten reprised her design from last year, writing “Cook like a pro!” on a white spatula and signing her name in red. In a similar fashion, Porowski wrote “share your food!” and signed his name, while Fieri wrote “love, peace, and taco grease”—as for Andrés, his spatula featured an eclectic design of bright color patches. Each spatula has a BPA-free silicone head and is heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Check out some of the artwork below.

Guy Fieri

[%image 2]

Get it here.

Sean Brock

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Get it here.

Ina Garten

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Get it here.

José Andrés

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Get it here.

Amirah Kassem

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Get it here.

Antoni Porowski

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Get it here.

With 2019 marking the initiative’s five-year anniversary, Williams Sonoma is also releasing five special-edition mugs stamped with the most popular spatula designs from the previous years. The artists in question are Giada De Laurentiis, Jeff Bridges, Kristen Bell, Olivia Munn, and Trisha Yearwood—we particularly loved Kristen Bell’s cheeky artwork, which features a sloth holding a sign that says “slow cooker,” and Jeff Bridges’ more freeform “let’s go bowling” design. Each mug costs $12.95 and can help connect kids with up to 35 meals, according to the announcement.

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

The spatulas and mugs are available to order now—30 percent of the retail price from each sale will be donated to No Kid Hungry. You can also make a donation on the Williams Sonoma site.