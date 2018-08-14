Ina Garten, Giada De Laurentiis, Scarlett Johansson, and Kevin Bacon Designed These Spatulas for Williams Sonoma

If you’re due to rifle through your kitchen drawers to swap out some old utensils for new ones, Williams Sonoma has the perfect opportunity to replace your dinged up rubber spatulas. The home goods retailer has teamed up with a bevy of celebrities—food industry, entertainment industry, and pro-sports alike—to release its annual collection of custom, limited-edition spatulas with a portion of the profits benefiting No Kid Hungry, the national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.

Taking part in the seventh iteration of the Tools for Change initiative are culinary stars like Ina Garten, Giada De Laurentiis, and Duff Goldman, fashion designer Zac Posen, singer Gwen Stefani, musician and James Beard Award-nominated author Questlove, boxer, TV host, and author Laila Ali, actors Kevin Bacon, Scarlett Johansson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Olivia Munn, Skai Jackson, TV host Carson Daly, San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence, and YouTuber star Connor Franta.

De Laurentiis opted for an Italian greeting on her spatula:

For her design, Garten gave the spatula an autographed look:

Scarlett Johansson offered up some lipstick kiss marks as her way of saying thank you:

Questlove went for a bold, colorful pattern inspired by DJ turntables:

Duff Goldman, of course, drew a cupcake:

Zac Posen donned his spatula with a measuring tape:

And Kevin Bacon reminds us that we're all only six degrees of separation away from the iconic actor but also, with one in six kids going hungry, a child in need as well:

The limited-edition spatulas retail for $13.95 online and at Williams Sonoma locations. Thirty percent of the proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry with a stated goal of raising $2.5 million, an amount that would provide 25 million meals. Previous spatula collections have included the likes of Alton Brown, Chrissy Teigen, and April Bloomfield, among others.