You Can Now Get These Cult Favorite New Orleans Cookies Anywhere

Image zoom Randy Schmidt

Willa Jean is one of the most renowned bakeries in New Orleans, and with good reason. This May, only four years after opening, chef and owner Kelly Fields took home the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef, and in a 2018 interview with Food & Wine, Nina Compton described Fields as a “pastry queen” that puts love into everything she makes. While you’d normally have to hop on a plane to NOLA to experience Fields’ famous cookies and cornbread, thanks to Goldbelly, that's about to change. The online food marketplace announced on Monday that it’s now carrying several Willa Jean products, marking the first time that the bakery's goods are available online for national distribution. In other words? You can have them shipped right to your front door, no plane tickets required.

Image zoom Randy Schmidt

There are eight different Willa Jean orders available on Goldbelly. First up is the aforementioned chocolate chip cookies, which Compton says are “a must,” and we agree—they’re caramelized on the outside and soft on the inside, loaded with three types of Valrhona chocolate and sprinkled with a touch of sea salt. (Each order includes a 12-pack of cookies.) The cornbread, which is glazed in cane syrup for an extra touch of sweetness, is also available to order (each loaf is nine inches, and serves eight people)—plus, there's peanut butter chocolate chip cookies, banana bread, oatmeal dried fruit cookies, chocolate espresso cookies, and two combo options. Each item costs $59 (save for the $89 banana bread and cornbread combo), and shipping is free to all 50 states.

If you’re not in the mood for cookies and cornbread, there’s plenty of other iconic institutions that sell goods on Goldbelly. Think banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery and deep dish pizza from Gino’s East in Chicago—even pastrami and corned beef sandwich kits from the family behind New York’s storied (and now closed) Carnegie Deli. Tennessee’s famous luxury wellness resort, Blackberry Farm, also has some goods available for order, including a “cornbread fixings” gift box, seasonal jams and butters, and a “Taste of the Farm” gift box loaded with smoked onion jam, tomato brined okra, seasonal charcuterie and cheeses, and more.