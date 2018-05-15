There's a New Froot Loops in Town and It's Full of Purple Stars

Froot Loops, those colorful rings floating in the cereal bowls of kids and adults alike for 55 years, haven't changed all that much since their debut. Aside from a couple of new colors, the addition of marshmallows, unofficially "Looped" Unicorn Cereal, and some orb-shaped "Bloopers," fans of the original Loops have still only had one box to regularly turn to for breakfast. That all changes today as Kellogg's releases the first addition to the Froot Loops lineup in a decade, Wild Berry Froot Loops.

The new cereal takes on a bright, fruity new flavor, a berry-inspired color palette—pink, blue, and green—oh, and a completely new shape: purple stars. "Kellogg’s wanted to bring something new and unexpected to the breakfast table with its new Wild Berry Froot Loops cereal, so in addition to testing many new flavors, the R&D team also tested many new shapes before ultimately landing on a brilliant purple star that shines among a berry-inspired mix of red, blue and green loops," Kellogg's associate director of morning foods marketing, Chris Stolsky, told Food & Wine via email.

Abby Hocking

The berry influence is apparent immediately upon opening the bag inside the blue—as opposed to original red—box. (Don't worry, Toucan Sam is still there to greet you on the label every morning.) While some people (including folks in this office) would describe original Froot Loops flavor as having more of a lemongrass scent to it, these new Loops are very berry and, thereby, perhaps even more fruity than their predecessor. Stong notes of blueberry, strawberry, and raspberry—at least, the iterations of those flavors you might find in the candy aisle—are all present. That star shape has a crunchier texture than the circular loops, adding some variety to every spoonful (it also holds up to milk a little better).

"We wanted new Kellogg’s Wild Berry Froot Loops to excite fans the moment they open the box and its delightful aroma tickles their nose, so we spent about a year and a half researching and testing the new flavor and shape," the Stolsky said. "Research included talking to our consumers to really understand what they wanted out of a new Kellogg’s Froot Loops cereal." That research then resulted in what the brand calls "the perfect combination of sweet and tangy berry flavors." Other shapes were tested, too, before ultimately landing on the star.

Abby Hocking

The staff who tried them here at the Food & Wine office certainly had mixed reactions. Some thought the wild berry scent came on too strong, others thought the taste was too close to candy. One staffer commented that the cereal is tastiest in milk, which mutes the berry flavor a bit. Another compared it to Kellogg's competitor General Mills' seasonal Boo Berry (so perhaps this is a plus for fans of that cereal who wish to enjoy the flavor year-round). While a few people mentioned they preferred the original Froot Loops, the breakfast cereal aficionados among us kept munching on them after the taste test was over. It seems Kellogg's has succeeded in both providing Froot Loops fans a second option while offering those who think they may not care for Froot Loops a completely new flavor to bring them on board. No matter where you fall on that spectrum, if you're a Saturday morning cereal consumer, they're certainly worth a try.

Ok, I know you have one final question: Do the differently colored loops taste different? Here's Kellogg's official answer: "When enjoying Kellogg’s Froot Loops, some fans think each of the beloved and iconic colored loops have different flavors, however, all the loops in Kellogg’s Froot Loops are in fact the same flavor. This also applies to the new Kellogg’s Wild Berry Froot Loops as every loop and brilliant new purple star shape in the box offers the same sweet and tangy berry flavors fans will love."