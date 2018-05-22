Where Target Gets Its Surprisingly Good Sushi

At any one of about 250 Whole Foods Markets around the country, nestled between a cold food bar offering eleven different kinds of beans and a deli display showcasing vegan cheese and sprouted quinoa salad, you’ll find a small counter where highly trained sushi chefs are churning out fresh rolls using, of course, only the most high-quality, unimpeachably sustainable fish. And now, you can get those same rolls at Target. The discount retail company just launched a pilot program in New York City, selling sushi from the same purveyor, using the exact same fresh, sustainable, high-quality fish they’re using at Whole Foods.

The company behind both the Whole Foods and Target sushi is Hana Group, which has been distributing Japanese food to supermarkets internationally for twenty years. Based in France, Hana Group also sells to one of that country’s largest retailers, Monoprix, and to Sainsbury’s, the largest retail grocery store in the U.K., in addition to myriad other stores, all via its portfolio of 12 brands.

One of these brands is Genji, which first partnered with Whole Foods Market in 1997. Since then, the sushi purveyor has expanded to stores across the country, with a presence in 30 states from New York to California. In a grocery store known for featuring locally made products that differ from region to region, Genji is a constant. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the company trains hundreds of sushi chefs who work inside Whole Foods markets. The fish used to make the rolls for New York area stores is prepared in a facility in Long Island City before it’s shipped lightening fast to each Genji outpost. In this same facility, using the same fish, Target’s Mai Sushi is also made.

Mai Sushi is another Hana Group brand. During the pilot program, you can find the sushi at three New York City Target stores: Brooklyn Fulton Street, Tribeca, and Herald Square. Since Target doesn’t have an in-store counter like the ones at Whole Foods Markets, the sushi is rolled a few miles away and delivered daily to the stores, where it can be found pre-packaged in the refrigerated section.

"We use no red-rated fish at all,” Bill Rosenzweig, Marketing and Creative Director for Genji and Mai, tells Food & Wine. “Instead, we source products like hand-line caught yellowfin tuna and responsibly raised Atlantic salmon, and we don't serve eel because it's not sustainable." A red-rated fish signifies a species that’s overfished. Whole Foods was the first national grocer to stop selling red-rated seafood in any of its stores back in 2012.

At Target, you can find a menu of both raw and cooked sushi, as well as vegetarian options. There’s a tuna avocado roll, a spicy shrimp tempura roll, and a vegetable dragon roll, each for $8.49, among about two dozen other options that vary in price but top out at $13.49 for a 6 piece nigiri.

If the pilot program goes well, expect to see Mai Sushi in more Target stores. If you’ve ever stood in the checkout line at the megastore, surveying your shopping cart filled with a spiralizer, self tanner, and a 12-pack of paper towels, and wondering what on earth can’t you buy here—the answer was fresh sushi. And now, at least in New York City, it’s nothing.