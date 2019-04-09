The Whole Foods Spring Rosé Sale Is Back

Believe it or not, summer isn’t all that far away—which means, apart from warmer weather—the grills start firing up, outdoor bars open for the season, and the rosé flows freely. Luckily, Whole Foods is reprising its “Sommelier Best in Class Rosé Wine” spring promotion, where Devon Broglie, the brand’s Master Sommelier, hand-picks several bottles—10, this year—to go on sale. The 2019 sale runs through May 28, giving you plenty of time to stock up for peak rosé season—and, with prices as low as $7.99 per bottle and the peak price reaching $18.99, you don’t want to miss out.

“This year we are debuting a unique rosé from winemaking legend Charles Bieler we loved so much we bought the whole batch,” Broglie said in a statement. “In addition, we wanted to highlight a few options that really showcase the continued growth of alternative packaging, including Presto, a canned sparkling rosé that’s been so popular we’ve sold through tens of thousands of cases since it launched in our stores in 2016.”

Other rosés you’ll find in the sale include King Rabbit Rosé, made from Cinsault grapes from the South of France (expect aromas of "ripe strawberries and sweet raspberries"); there’s also Pool Boy, which sold out last year, according to the statement. Find the full list of rosés on sale below, available nationally (pricing varies by region, and additional rosés on sale will also vary by region).

Orlana Vinho Verde Rosé - $7.99

King Rabbit Rosé - $9.99

Mr. Pink Rosé - $13.99

Angels & Cowboys Rosé - $14.99

Pool Boy Rosé (1L) - $11.99

French Blue Bordeaux Rosé - $12.99

Ste. Venture Aix en Provence Rosé by Charles Bieler - $13.99

AIX Coteaux d’ Aix en Provence Rosé - $18.99

De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé - $13.99

Presto Sparkling Rosé (canned rosé) - $11.99

In other wine news, Ocean House—a resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island—recently launched a series of dinners that matches up women-owned wineries with chefs including Anita Lo, Barbara Lynch, Amy Traverso, and Gaby Dalkin. First, diners will experience a tasting in the resort’s Center for Wine & Culinary Arts, and then enjoy a three-course menu at on-site restaurant Coast, named a AAA Five Diamond winner earlier this year. Tickets are $135 per person, and are expected to sell out fast—learn more and check out the schedule here.