Whole Foods Will Sell a Limited-Edition Cheese for The Royal Baby’s Birth

Just under a year ago, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, better known as Meghan Markle, had their gorgeous royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, taking the world (and headlines) by storm. Now, the big news is the arrival of their baby, which is due in late April, according to People—and to celebrate, Whole Foods will launch an exclusive, limited-edition…cheese. (Yes, you read that correctly.) Westminster Royal Mark red cheddar cheese is made in Southwest England, and will launch at U.S. Whole Foods stores once the royal baby is born, reports Bustle.

According to a statement, the "Royal Addition Cheese" has “a slight pleasant tanginess and a creamy texture, with flavor notes of burnt caramel and a slightly sweet and nutty finish, to create a world-class taste, worthy of royalty.” Whole Foods went with cheddar since it’s popular in both the U.S. and the U.K., which is a nod to Markle being American and Prince Harry being, you know, British. Interestingly enough, the cheese is also designed to match Price Harry’s signature red hair, thanks to a tropical fruit pulp annatto that gives it its orange coloring.

If you’re interested in trying the cheese, it will be available in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide—with the exception of the “Rocky Mountain region,” according to a statement. While there’s no specific release date yet (that all depends on the baby), you can grab it for $9.99 to $12.99, depending on where you buy it.

But while we wait, Whole Foods is also running a spring rosé sale, with 10 wines hand-picked by the store’s Master Sommelier—and some bottles are priced as low as $7.99, with the highest price at $18.99. There's Pool Boy ($11.99), which sold out last year; King Rabbit Rosé, made from Cinsault grapes from the South of France, is available for $9.99. If you’re interested, the sale lasts through May 28, and you can check out the whole list of bottles here.