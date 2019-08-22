Whole Foods Is Giving Away Bento Boxes and Gift Cards This Weekend

Image zoom Whole Foods Market

It’s officially back-to-school season (whether we like it or not) and while parents and kids around the country get back in the habit of packing lunches, it’s a good opportunity for all of us to reconsider what and how we eat during the day. Supermarket chain Whole Foods agrees, as the brand is launching an initiative to end the sad desk lunch by encouraging shoppers like you to “Level Up Your Lunch.”

On Saturday, August 24, the first 200 customers into each of eight Whole Foods Market locations (see below) will receive a free limited-edition Whole Foods Market bento box containing a $10 Whole Foods saver card as well as recipes and healthy lunch ideas and tips (sadly, no food is included but you can use that ten bucks to grab some yourself). The bento box design is a collaboration between the Austin-based supermarket and local Austin artist Will Bryant. There’s a limit of one box per customer and you much be at least 12 years old to take part.

To score yours, you’re allowed to line up between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. local time at the following stores:

Los Angeles – Downtown LA: 788 S. Grand Ave.

New York City – Tribeca: 270 Greenwich St.

Austin – Domain: 11920 Domain Drive

Miami – Davie: 1903 S. University Drive

Seattle – Kirkland: 12501 120th Ave. NE

Atlanta – Midtown Atlanta: 22 14th St. NW

Philadelphia – Center City: 2101 Pennsylvania Ave.

Boston – South End: 348 Harrison Ave.

Find more information about each store’s event here.

But don’t worry if you’re not a resident of these eight cities, you can still enter to win a Whole Foods Market bento box by following the brand on Instagram at @wholefoods between August 26 and September 1 and looking out for the official sweepstakes rules and entry instructions. Find Whole Foods' tips for better office lunches here.