Whole Foods Will Deliver Until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day via Amazon Prime Now

Nothing’s more annoying than being right in the middle of your big Thanksgiving cooking session and suddenly realizing you need an ingredient. Granted, being forced to miss part of the Lions game could be considered a good thing, but outside of that, heading to the market on Thanksgiving is always a hassle. Well, Amazon and Whole Foods want you to know they have you covered — if you’re a Prime member of course. This year, Prime Now will be offering one-hour delivery from Whole Foods until as late as 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

As of September 27, Amazon was offering Whole Foods delivery via Prime Now in over 60 cities across 28 states and the District of Columbia. (You can find our complete list here.) For you forgetful types, that means this year you can be even more lackadaisical about remembering what to stock up on knowing that you can still sneak in an online order after the turkey is in the oven. Amazon says last year, some popular last minute items included everything from potatoes and sour cream to blueberries and Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin. (Thankfully, turkey wasn’t listed among Amazon’s most popular last minute items, lest we start to worry about just how forgetful Americans can be.)

Oh, and as Amazon stressed in its announcement, “for customers in select cities, you can even get beer, wine or liquor delivered right to your door for when you need a little something extra to get you through those family get-togethers!” Though if you’re out of booze before 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, you may have bigger problems on your hands.

Meanwhile, super last-minute Thanksgiving grocery delivery isn’t the only holiday-focused announcement Amazon made this week. On Monday, the online shopping giant proclaimed that it would be expanding free shipping to “everyone” — Prime member or not — starting this week on “orders that will arrive in time for the Christmas holiday” with no minimum purchase — “hundreds of millions of items” in all. So much for leaving your house in 2018; you’re dreams of holiday hibernation are that much closer to a reality.