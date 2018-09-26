Whole Foods Adds Delivery to 10 More Cities

Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods supermarkets last year has brought about many changes to the organic grocery chain. Some of those changes, like price drops, came relatively quickly. Others, like expanding delivery and pickup service, have taken a little longer to set in, including the folding in of Whole Foods products and stores to Amazon’s Prime Now delivery service. But as that additional service has picked up speed, Amazon is adding new locales to the Whole Foods delivery footprint at an increasingly fast pace. Today, the company announced ten more metro areas are being added into the fold, bringing the total number of cities with Whole Foods delivery to 48.

Here are the latest cities to be graced with one- and two-hour delivery from Whole Foods:

Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit, MI

Jacksonville, FL

Madison, WI

Milwaukee, WI

Omaha, NB

Orlando, FL

St. Louis, MO

Tampa, FL

Tulsa, OK

The two-hour delivery service is free for Prime members and one-hour is available for a $4.99 fee. Orders must meet a minimum total of $35 to qualify for free delivery.

Additionally, Amazon has also expanded its Whole Foods grocery pickup program (similarly, orders may be placed online with a minimum total of $35, and then picked up at the store in an hour or in 30 minutes for $4.99). Here are the five new cities getting that service option:

Ft. Worth, TX

Kennesaw, GA

Richmond, VA

Sacramento, CA

Virginia Beach, VA

Whole Foods isn’t the only way Amazon is getting into the brick-and-mortar food sales game. Earlier this year, the company opened its second Amazon Go stores in Seattle and its first in Chicago, which sell snacks, readymade meals, pantry items, and alcohol, all without employing any cashiers. Instead, a system of cameras logs what customers buy and charges their Amazon account accordingly. The company announced earlier this month that it plans to open 3,000 of these Amazon Go stores in the near future.