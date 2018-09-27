Everywhere Amazon Offers Two-Hour Whole Foods Delivery

Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017 brought with it a number of notable changes to the supermarket chain. In addition to lower prices, special deals or discounts for Amazon Prime members, and Amazon Lockers popping up in stores, one of the more convenient additions to Whole Foods' offerings is the introduction of free two-hour delivery via Amazon's Prime Now service.

The synergy between Whole Foods and its parent company makes fast—as quickly as one hour—delivery available to many customers around the country. While the rollout of this service nationwide wasn't immediate, Amazon is adding cities to its delivery footprint at a steady clip since the initial launch.

The two-hour delivery service is free for Prime members and one-hour is available for a $4.99 fee. (Orders must meet a minimum total of $35 to qualify for free delivery.) Additionally, Amazon has also introduced one-hour (free for Prime) and 30-minute ($4.99) curbside pickup in some locations as of summer 2018.

Here are all of the cities where Whole Foods and Amazon offer Prime Now delivery (and pickup, as indicated) so far:

Arizona

Phoenix

Tucson

California

Los Angeles

Sacramento (delivery and pickup)

San Diego

San Francisco

Colorado

Denver

Florida

Fort Lauderdale

Jacksonville

Miami

Orlando

Palm Beach

Tampa

Georgia

Atlanta

Kennesaw (pickup only)

Illinois

Chicago

Indiana

Indianapolis

Lousiana

New Orleans

Maryland

Baltimore

Massachusetts

Boston

Michigan

Ann Arbor

Detroit

Minnesota

Minneapolis

Missouri

St. Louis

Nebraska

Omaha

Nevada

Las Vegas

New York

Long Island (select areas)

New York City (select areas)

North Carolina

Charlotte

Raleigh

Ohio

Cincinnati

Columbus

Dayton

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City

Tulsa

Oregon

Portland

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

Tennessee

Memphis

Nashville

Texas

Austin

Dallas

Fort Worth (pickup only)

Houston

San Antonio

Virginia

Richmond (pickup and delivery)

Virginia Beach (pickup and delivery)

Washington

Seattle

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

Madison

Milwaukee

We will update this list as new information becomes available.