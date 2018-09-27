Everywhere Amazon Offers Two-Hour Whole Foods Delivery

Plus the cities with one-hour grocery pickup.

September 27, 2018

Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017 brought with it a number of notable changes to the supermarket chain. In addition to lower prices, special deals or discounts for Amazon Prime members, and Amazon Lockers popping up in stores, one of the more convenient additions to Whole Foods' offerings is the introduction of free two-hour delivery via Amazon's Prime Now service.

The synergy between Whole Foods and its parent company makes fast—as quickly as one hour—delivery available to many customers around the country. While the rollout of this service nationwide wasn't immediate, Amazon is adding cities to its delivery footprint at a steady clip since the initial launch.

The two-hour delivery service is free for Prime members and one-hour is available for a $4.99 fee. (Orders must meet a minimum total of $35 to qualify for free delivery.) Additionally, Amazon has also introduced one-hour (free for Prime) and 30-minute ($4.99) curbside pickup in some locations as of summer 2018.

Here are all of the cities where Whole Foods and Amazon offer Prime Now delivery (and pickup, as indicated) so far:

Arizona

  • Phoenix
  • Tucson

California

  • Los Angeles
  • Sacramento (delivery and pickup)
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco

Colorado

  • Denver

Florida

  • Fort Lauderdale
  • Jacksonville
  • Miami
  • Orlando
  • Palm Beach
  • Tampa

Georgia

  • Atlanta
  • Kennesaw (pickup only)

Illinois

  • Chicago

Indiana

  • Indianapolis

Lousiana

  • New Orleans

Maryland

  • Baltimore

Massachusetts

  • Boston

Michigan

  • Ann Arbor
  • Detroit

Minnesota

  • Minneapolis

Missouri

  • St. Louis

Nebraska

  • Omaha

Nevada

  • Las Vegas

New York

  • Long Island (select areas)
  • New York City (select areas)

North Carolina

  • Charlotte
  • Raleigh

Ohio

  • Cincinnati
  • Columbus
  • Dayton

Oklahoma

  • Oklahoma City
  • Tulsa

Oregon

  • Portland

Pennsylvania

  • Philadelphia

Tennessee

  • Memphis
  • Nashville

Texas

  • Austin
  • Dallas
  • Fort Worth (pickup only)
  • Houston
  • San Antonio

Virginia

  • Richmond (pickup and delivery)
  • Virginia Beach (pickup and delivery)

Washington

  • Seattle

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

  • Madison
  • Milwaukee

We will update this list as new information becomes available.

