Everywhere Amazon Offers Two-Hour Whole Foods Delivery

Plus the cities with one-hour grocery pickup.
Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017 brought with it a number of notable changes to the supermarket chain. In addition to lower prices, special deals or discounts for Amazon Prime members, and Amazon Lockers popping up in stores, one of the more convenient additions to Whole Foods' offerings is the introduction of free two-hour delivery via Amazon's Prime Now service.
The synergy between Whole Foods and its parent company makes fast—as quickly as one hour—delivery available to many customers around the country. While the rollout of this service nationwide wasn't immediate, Amazon is adding cities to its delivery footprint at a steady clip since the initial launch.
The two-hour delivery service is free for Prime members and one-hour is available for a $4.99 fee. (Orders must meet a minimum total of $35 to qualify for free delivery.) Additionally, Amazon has also introduced one-hour (free for Prime) and 30-minute ($4.99) curbside pickup in some locations as of summer 2018.
Here are all of the cities where Whole Foods and Amazon offer Prime Now delivery (and pickup, as indicated) so far:
Arizona
- Phoenix
- Tucson
California
- Los Angeles
- Sacramento (delivery and pickup)
- San Diego
- San Francisco
Colorado
- Denver
Florida
- Fort Lauderdale
- Jacksonville
- Miami
- Orlando
- Palm Beach
- Tampa
Georgia
- Atlanta
- Kennesaw (pickup only)
Illinois
- Chicago
Indiana
- Indianapolis
Lousiana
- New Orleans
Maryland
- Baltimore
Massachusetts
- Boston
Michigan
- Ann Arbor
- Detroit
Minnesota
- Minneapolis
Missouri
- St. Louis
Nebraska
- Omaha
Nevada
- Las Vegas
New York
- Long Island (select areas)
- New York City (select areas)
North Carolina
- Charlotte
- Raleigh
Ohio
- Cincinnati
- Columbus
- Dayton
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma City
- Tulsa
Oregon
- Portland
Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia
Tennessee
- Memphis
- Nashville
Texas
- Austin
- Dallas
- Fort Worth (pickup only)
- Houston
- San Antonio
Virginia
- Richmond (pickup and delivery)
- Virginia Beach (pickup and delivery)
Washington
- Seattle
Washington, D.C.
Wisconsin
- Madison
- Milwaukee
We will update this list as new information becomes available.