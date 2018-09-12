Whole Foods Adds Two-Hour Prime Now Delivery to 10 more Cities

When Amazon took ownership of Whole Foods just over a year ago, some of the online retail giant’s changes were immediate, including price reductions and selling Alexa-enabled devices amid the organic fruits and vegetables. Other changes followed soon after, including a shift away from Whole Foods previous loyalty program to one favoring Amazon Prime members. Amazon also began offering free two-hour delivery of Whole Foods groceries for Prime members via its Prime Now service in select cities. More locations have been added to that list over the past year, and today ten more are making the cut, bringing the total to 38.

Here are the cities being added to Amazon’s Prime Now Whole Foods delivery map today:

Charlotte, NC

Las Vegas, NV

Memphis, TN

Nashville, TN

New Orleans, LA

Oklahoma City, OK

Phoenix, AZ

Raleigh, NC

Seattle, WA

Tucson, AZ

At the same time, Amazon is expanding its Whole Foods delivery footprint in New York City, Los Angeles, and the Dallas/Fort Worth areas, according to TechCrunch. Alcohol delivery is available in those three locations, as well as in the newly added Charlotte, Raleigh, and Seattle.

Whole Foods delivery is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and can be accessed online, via the Prime Now app, or with an Alexa-enabled device. Delivery is free (tip excluded) within a two-hour window, while a more exact one-hour window can be chosen for an additional fee. You can check to see if your area currently has delivery services available on the Whole Foods Prime Now page.

While some of the changes Amazon has brought to Whole Foods have been welcome, employees of the supermarket chain are taking issue with the parent company’s management practices. Last week, a group of workers sent letters indicating an intent to unionize, citing diminishing opportunities for employee stock options as one major factor.