Whole Foods’ '12 Days of Cheese' Sale Is Back

It’s a dozen opportunities to stock up on half-price cheese.
If on the first day of Christmas my true love actually gave to me a partridge in a pear tree, I’d be like “Wow, thanks for the pet care and gardening responsibilities.” What I’d be more grateful to receive — and if this is my true “true love” we’re talking about here, they’d know this already — is cheese. If you’re in the same boat, then Whole Foods just might be the love of your life this December as the grocery chain is bringing back its 12 Days of Cheese sale.
Here’s how it works: Every day from December 12 to 23 one particular artisan cheese will be on sale at all Whole Foods locations for 50 percent off (and Amazon Prime members get an additional 10 percent off), just in time for holiday entertaining or your own personal pre-hibernation indulgence. (Okay, so the actual 12 Days of Christmas begins on the 15th, but why quibble about discount cheese?)
A statement from Whole Foods says samples will be available along with “Certified Cheese Professionals and Cheesemongers to answer any questions guests may have about the cheeses, from tips for building a cheese board, to food and beverage pairing suggestions.”
Here are the 12 cheeses up for deals this year and their respective dates, along with descriptions provided by Whole Foods:
- Dec. 12: Klare Melk Truffle Gouda
“Exquisite, rich and flavorful raw milk gouda laced generously with truffles!”
- Dec. 13: Esquirrou Petit Ossau-Iraty
“Awarded the international title for best cheese at the World Championship Cheese contest (will hold this title through 2020), this French cheese features rich nutty notes.”
- Dec. 14: Kaltbach Cave Aged Le Gruyère
“Robust and deeply full-flavored with rich tones of tangy fruit and classic nuttiness make this Swiss cheese perfect for fondue, paired with apple pie, potatoes or roasted meats.”
- Dec. 15: Vermont Creamery Bijou
“French for 'jewel,' Bijou is the perfect name for this small, geotrichum-rinded beauty featuring light citrus fruit forward flavors with a hint of nuts on the finish.”
- Dec. 16: Mons Camembert
“This delicate, slightly salty, yet smooth and earthy cheese was selected exclusively for Whole Foods Market from one of the most respected affineurs in France.”
- Dec. 17: Neal’s Yard Dairy Keen’s Cheddar
“This protected designation of origin (PDO) recognized raw milk farm-house Cheddar comes from one of only three traditional producers remaining in the UK, boasting a dense yet creamy texture and complex flavors ranging from brothy to spicy.”
- Dec. 18: Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog
“Conceived in a dream by founder Mary Keehn, this delicious American original cheese paved the way for soft-ripened goat cheese in America.”
- Dec. 19: Uplands Cheese Company Pleasant Ridge Reserve
“Modeled on the French classic cheese Beaufort, this raw milk cheese is only produced May through October and is the only cheese to win Best in Show at the American Cheese Society three times, featuring sweetness ranging from grassy to butterscotch and fruit.”
- Dec. 20: Saxon Creamery Hika Bay
“This exclusive to Whole Foods Market Wisconsin cheese was named as one of the top 16 cheeses in the world (selected from 3,401 cheeses); carefully aged, the cheese is smooth and creamy with amazing texture.”
- Dec. 21: Rogue Creamery Organic Enraptured Blue
“Exclusive to Whole Foods Market, this decadent blue is soaked in a blend of biodynamic Merlot, Syrah and Zinfandel from the Frey Vineyards giving the cheese rich and buttery flavors with notes of currants and berries.”
- Dec. 22: Mitica Drunken Goat
“Made from the milk of Murciana goats and soaked for 3 days in Monastrell wine, both the cheese and wine are typical to this region of Spain, this mild and creamy goat cheese is well balanced and perfect for entertaining.”
- Dec. 23: Cellars at Jasper Hill Kombucha Willoughby
“Vermont classic reflects the terroir with its succulent, buttery and aromatic components. The cheese is complex from first taste with subtle undertones of buttermilk and fruit. This year’s Willoughby is washed with organic Dr. Kombucha Love produced in Oregon, adding notes of jasmine & lavender.”