Whole Foods’ '12 Days of Cheese' Sale Is Back

If on the first day of Christmas my true love actually gave to me a partridge in a pear tree, I’d be like “Wow, thanks for the pet care and gardening responsibilities.” What I’d be more grateful to receive — and if this is my true “true love” we’re talking about here, they’d know this already — is cheese. If you’re in the same boat, then Whole Foods just might be the love of your life this December as the grocery chain is bringing back its 12 Days of Cheese sale.

Here’s how it works: Every day from December 12 to 23 one particular artisan cheese will be on sale at all Whole Foods locations for 50 percent off (and Amazon Prime members get an additional 10 percent off), just in time for holiday entertaining or your own personal pre-hibernation indulgence. (Okay, so the actual 12 Days of Christmas begins on the 15th, but why quibble about discount cheese?)

A statement from Whole Foods says samples will be available along with “Certified Cheese Professionals and Cheesemongers to answer any questions guests may have about the cheeses, from tips for building a cheese board, to food and beverage pairing suggestions.”

Courtesy of Whole Foods

Here are the 12 cheeses up for deals this year and their respective dates, along with descriptions provided by Whole Foods: