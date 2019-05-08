Kendall-Jackson Will Take the Fight for a White Wine Emoji to the Next Unicode Meeting

Last year, when Kendall-Jackson announced it was spearheading a campaign for the addition of an official white wine emoji (currently, the wine emoji is almost always presented as a red), skeptical wine drinkers could have simply dismissed the whole thing as a publicity stunt. But turns out the California-based winery is truly on a mission, and the next stop is to take their argument to the governing body behind emojis — the Unicode Consortium — at its next meeting, scheduled for July 23 to 26 at the Microsoft campus outside of Seattle.

As Kendall-Jackson’s Director of Marketing Maggie Curry told us via email, getting this far in the process hasn’t been easy. “Part of the emoji submission process usually involves roughly a year wait once you submit your proposal and make revisions. All of this culminates in attending one of the quarterly Unicode meetings where the team behind the emoji proposal gets to present their case for their emoji. It’s like a mini keynote presented to the 12 voting members of Unicode,” she explains. “The Kendall-Jackson team is working on their presentation now, excited to represent the white wine community across the globe, as we look to add this missing piece of communication to the modern communication zeitgeist.”

Speaking of their proposal, as you may recall from our initial coverage of their efforts, Kendall-Jackson originally submitted a surprisingly substantial 15-page report on why a white wine emoji makes sense. Turns out that was only the beginning of their homework. “The White Wine Emoji proposal is in its 3rd revision now,” Curry continues. “The most recent revisions were based on Unicode updating what is required in an emoji proposal. Most notable is that you have to benchmark against a reference emoji, where you are asked to prove expected usage using Bing and Google search results. For example, we can compare search results for white wine versus an existing emoji such as hamburger, necktie or elephant. White Wine when searched in Google (according to data pulled on March 27, 2019) returns 1,570,000,000 results while necktie returns 43,100,000. We can also compare hashtag usage on Instagram, and we have seen #whitewineemoji grow from 400 uses last May to over 2,700 uses today.”

So will July be the turning point white wine emoji wishers have been waiting for? Kendall-Jackson laid out a pretty convincing case in its initial proposal, and though I haven’t seen the updated one, Curry presents a compelling case in only two sentences above. That said, even if the concept is approved, we’ll see another long wait before any new emoji is rolled out to the public — meaning if you’ve selected a bottle of white to toast to a white wine emoji’s release, you’re probably best to keep it on ice for the time being.