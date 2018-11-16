Yes, White Castle Has a Recipe for Stuffing Made from Sliders

Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, whether you make it with white, sourdough, rye, or cornbread, and whether you cook it inside or outside the cavity of a turkey, the bready side-dish is, in my opinion, the unsung hero of Thanksgiving dinner. Part of stuffing’s appeal is its ability to sneak in some alternative meats into the mix, whether they be sausage, ham, or oysters. So hey, why not burgers? And if we’re going there, why not White Castle burgers? Of course, nothing is new under the sun. Someone has already thought about making White Castle slider stuffing, and there’s even an official recipe.

According to White Castle, the recipe “was first published in 1991 after a team member had the idea to enhance her grandmother’s family stuffing recipe with a sack of Sliders.” Bold move? Putting burgers in your stuffing. Bolder move? Trying to improve on grandma’s stuffing.

So yes, that means the recipe has been sitting quietly on the White Castle website for some time. A White Castle representative told me the recipe was offline for a while (I mean, it was created in 1991 when the internet was only populated by the nerdiest among us nerds), but yes, you could have been enjoying this dish as part of your bountiful banquet this whole time.

As I thought about it, using White Castle burgers (particularly their squishy buns) as stuffing makes a lot of sense if you’re aim is to get your stuffing as close to savory bread pudding as possible (which mine surely is). The roll texture will easily sop up stock and seasoning while the beef provides onion notes, saltiness, and the meatiness you’d get in a sausage stuffing. And with White Castle's Impossible Slider, it would seem this dish has the potential to even go vegan.

The full recipe is available on the White Castle recipe page (yes, White Castle has a recipe page), but here’s the gist:

Order about a dozen White Castle sliders, sans pickles (or, alternatively, grab the frozen variety from the grocery store and cook them up). Tear them into pieces, pretty much the way you would cube the bread for more, uh, traditional stuffing. Then it’s a pretty standard slate of ingredients: diced celery, thyme, sage, black pepper, and a little chicken stock (for stuffing the bird) or a cup of chicken stock for a casserole-style side dish, which is then baked off as you normally would for any other stuffing.

Perhaps the most surprising part about the recipe is how easy it is to scale based on the size of your turkey: One slider for every pound. When’s the last time you ordered a sack of White Castle sliders based on the weight of some poultry?