White Castle Is Giving Out Free Sliders All Day

Say what you want about White Castle, the 98-year-old burger chain is the indisputable king of the slider — the now-ubiquitous tiny sandwiches that shrink the burger experience down to a more bite-sized treat. White Castle put the slider on the map and, to celebrate that achievement, more recently, the company has turned May 15 into National Slider Day. Cut to the chase: That means White Castle fans are eligible for freebies and discounts today, as well as for the rest of the month.

Specifically, White Castle customers can grab one free slider and a small Coca-Cola Freestyle drink in-store by using a coupon from WhiteCastle.com on National Slider Day only. Additionally, the brand is offering $1 cashback through the end of May for anyone who buys two four- or six-count boxes of sliders at retail locations by using the Checkout51 app. In all, White Castle says it expects to give away “tens of thousands” of free sliders across its nearly 400 restaurants today.

“At White Castle, we take tremendous pride in the 2x2 inch sliders we’ve been serving and perfecting for nearly 100 years,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said in the announcement. “We invented National Slider Day as a special tribute to the fans who share that appreciation for the slider and share their Cravings with us. We hope everyone will have the opportunity to bite into a tasty slider on May 15.”

Meanwhile, if that’s not enough free White Castle for you, the brand also wants to remind customers that, from now until June 26, every Wednesday is “Western Wednesday” where another online coupon will score you two free BBQ Original Sliders with any purchase when you show up dressed in Western attire. Yes, I know you usually like to wear a jacket and tie to your White Castle dinners, but just this once, maybe consider going bolo.