How to Make Whipped Cream with Skim Milk

Everyone knows how to make whipped cream the traditional way, with heavy cream. But if you've ever wondered if you could whip skim milk, Food & Wine culinary director Justin Chapple has the answer in his latest installment of Mad Genius Tips.

It's true: no amount of hand mixing is going to get this super thin liquid to thicken. You’re going need a very specific tool to make this magic happen: A food processor with an emulsifying disk. All you have to do is dump the skim milk inside and blend for about 30 seconds.

The result is a lighter, foamier version of the whipped cream you’d normally get from heavy cream. Though it’s not quite as fluffy and thick as the regular stuff, it still makes an excellent topping for pie or hot chocolate.

So why would you want to make skim milk whipped cream? For one, if you're watching your fat intake, skim milk obviously has less than heavy cream. It’s also a good way to use up the last of the skim milk you might have languishing in your fridge. Or, maybe it's a convenient substitute if you’re making dessert and realize you forgot to pick up heavy cream at the store.

And for all you whipped cream fans out there, if you haven't tried all the other ways to make this dessert staple, try your hand at one of the following techniques. If you don’t have a stand or hand mixer available, you can make it in a jar, in a cocktail shaker, or even in a water bottle—although the consistency will be a little “limper” than what you’re used to.

The point is, don’t despair if you don’t have the traditional tools on hand to make whipped cream, there are still plenty of alternative methods that will get the job done.