Where to Eat the Impossible Burger

There's exciting news for vegetarian and adventuresome-eating New Yorkers alike: Bareburger is offering the Impossible Burger at six locations across the city. And if you live in San Francisco, you can try the meatless sandwich at four Umami Burger locations throughout the Bay Area. But if you don't live in these two towns, don't despair yet. You can enjoy the Impossible Burger at restaurants across the country.

But first, what's the Impossible Burger, you ask? It's a patty made from ingredients such as wheat, coconut oil, and potatoes, plus something called heme—a molecule that, in beef, gives off that sizzingly, bloody, makes-you-want-to-devour it smell. It tastes, according to its maker, Impossible Foods, better than the real deal and—in eco-friendly news—uses far fewer resources to produce than a regular meat burger.

At this time last year, you could only try the Impossible Burger in New York and Los Angeles. Now, slowly but surely, this meatless meal is moving into more and more markets.

Want to know where you can get your hands on it? Check out this city-by-city list.

Anaheim, CA

Umami Burger, 338 S. Anaheim Blvd.

Austin, TX

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 1400 Congress Ave.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4615 N. Lamar Blvd.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 2438A W. Anderson Ln.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 2600 Hoppe Trail.

Costa Mesa, CA

Umami Burger, 2981 Bristol St.

Dallas, TX

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 3227 McKinney Ave.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 5100 Belt Line Road

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 6030 Luther Ln.

Houston, TX

Underbelly, 1100 Westheimer Road

The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer Road

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer Road

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 142 Vintage Park Blvd.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 5510 Morningside Dr.

Las Vegas, NC

Andrea's At Wynn, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA

Crossroads Kitchen, 8284 Melrose Ave.

Umami Burger, 1520 N. Cahuenga Blvd

Umami Burger, 738 E. 3rd St.

Umami Burger, 852 S. Broadway

Umami Burger, 4655 Hollywood Blvd.

New York, NY

Momofuku Nishi, 232 8th Ave.

Saxon + Parole, 316 Bowery

Bareburger, 535 LaGuardia Pl.

Bareburger, 514 3rd Ave.

Bareburger, 795 Columbus Ave.

Bareburger, 33-21 31st Ave. Astoria

Bareburger, 71-49 Austin St. Forest Hills

Bareburger, 149 Court St., Brooklyn.

Oakland, CA

Kronnerburger 4063 Piedmont Ave.; Umami Burger, 2100 Franklin St.

Palo Alto, CA

Vina Enoteca, 700 Welch Road; Umami Burger, 452 University Ave.

Pasadena, CA

Umami Burger, 49 E. Colorado Blvd.

Round Rock, TX

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 2600 Hoppe Trail.

San Antonio, TX

Hopdoddy Burger, 17623 La Cantera Pkwy.

San Francisco, CA

Cockscomb, 564 4th St.

Jardinière, 300 Grove St.

Public House, 24 Willie Mays Plaza

Umami Burger, 2184 Union St.

Umami Burger, 242 King St.

Santa Monica, CA

Umami Burger, 525 Broadway.

Thousand Oaks, CA

Umami Burger, 2200 Thousand Oaks Blvd.