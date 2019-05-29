What to Expect at New York’s Ambitious New Time Out Market

On May 31, New Yorkers will have an exciting new reason to visit Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood—you know, besides getting that coveted picture in front of the Manhattan Bridge. This Friday marks the long-awaited opening of New York’s Time Out Market, a massive (21,000-square-feet) food hall featuring 21 different restaurant concepts, three bars, and a rooftop space overlooking the East River. It’s one of many buzzy new Time Out Markets opening around the world; the inaugural location opened in Lisbon over five years ago, and the first market in the U.S. debuted in Miami earlier this month. Visitors will find everything from a fully kosher restaurant called Center Cut (headed by Albert Allaham) to an outpost of DŌ, in case you’re craving a scoop of cookie dough.

“Our Time Out editors have carefully selected the city’s most outstanding chefs, mixologists and local talent and now we bring this curated mix together in one unique space,” Time Out Market CEO Didier Souillat said in a statement. “Imagine a place where you get a true taste of the city: you can choose from culinary masterpieces, Tonkotsu ramen, pizza, Middle Eastern cuisine, vegan fare, juicy burgers, Kosher deli, tacos, chocolate babka and more."

Photo by Noah Fecks.

17 of the food concepts and two of the bars will be on the ground level, with an outpost from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors serving burgers (pictured above) and signature sandwiches, Tonkotsu Ramen at Mr. Taka Ramen, and a second location of Clinton St. Baking Company. The remaining four concepts—two of which were announced earlier this week—will be on the rooftop level. Ivy Stark (behind Dos Caminos and Rosa Mexicano) has a self-titled project that offers “interpretations of modern Mexican cuisine,” like her other restaurants; James Beard Award-winning chef David Burke has elevated American classics on the menu at David Burke Tavern, where you can order avocado toast with BKLYN smoked “pastrami” salmon and a “Maple Bacon Clothesline.” There's also a bar and a stage on the top level, so you can grab a drink while you listen to local bands and enjoy the view.

If you want to check out the market yourself, it opens on Friday at 8 a.m. Future Time Out Markets on the way include Boston, Chicago, and Montréal, all set to open in 2019, per the site—a Dubai outpost is also slated for 2020. Further down the road, Time Out London-Waterloo is expected in 2021, and Prague will also get one in 2022.