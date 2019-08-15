Sip 'The West Wing'-Themed Cocktails at This D.C. Hotel's 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Show

Image zoom The Jefferson

The TV show Friends has been generating a lot of hoopla this year — including pop-up Central Perks on both coasts — thanks to the 25th anniversary of the series's debut. But 2019 also marks another important anniversary for another popular NBC show: It's the 20th anniversary of The West Wing — which, fun fact, debuted exactly five years to the day after Friends did on September 22. Granted, The West Wing doesn't quite inspire the same celebratory mood that Friends does (and despite decent ratings, the drama had less than half the viewers of the sitcom), but the White House-based series is still considered a classic, and fittingly, a Washington, D.C., hotel will be paying tribute to the show with a complete West Wing Experience.

Lasting throughout the entire month of September, The Jefferson is encouraging guests to "celebrate Big Block of Cheese Month." (If you're confused by that reference, we have an explainer for you.) Reservations are currently open for the overnight package that includes a Big Block of Cheese-themed charcuterie upon arrival, two Bartlet cocktails, a Bartlet campaign button, and themed literature on the show including a copy of Walk with Us: How the West Wing Changed our Lives by Claire Handscombe. Rates start at $436 per night.

Even if you aren't looking to throw down for a stay, guest can still enjoy The West Wing theme. The hotel lounge Quill will be serving up Ginger's Popcorn, CJ's Goldfish snacks inspired by Gail, and the Bartlet cocktail with a signed "Bartlet for America" napkin. Plus, a bit of food and drink is just the start: The Jefferson has also dedicated a room to recreating the office of Ainsley Hayes, "decked with her favorite Gilbert & Sullivan posters, her favorite jar of candies and even a chair and desk so West Wingers can have their ultimate, 20th anniversary photo op," the hotel promises. The Jefferson even says they'll help you plan a themed The West Wing meeting for you and your business associates if you're in need of extra teambuilding.

No, an Instagram pic of you chilling with a Bartlet cocktail in Ainsley Hayes's office probably won't get you as many likes as one of you drinking The Monica Midnight Mocha Cold Brew on "the" orange couch from Friends. But in the run-up to the 2020 election, it's still a pretty satisfying way to pay tribute to America's greatest TV president.