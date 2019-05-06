2 Million Wendy’s Fans Just Put Spicy Nuggets Back on the Menu

Seasonal and other limited-time items are a tried and true way for businesses to keep customers coming back (at least once a year). On paper, it's a simple process — Step one: Create the kind of crave-able product that creates buzz. Step two: Put it on the menu. Step three: Take it off the menu. Then repeat steps two and three until you reach Shamrock Shake and Pumpkin Spice Latte levels of fandom. Wendy’s may have discovered just that in its spicy chicken nuggets, a pepped-up take on its standard nuggets which famously come in a four-pack for 99¢.

However, unlike the McRib or a PSL, the spicy nuggets, which take a flavor cue from of the chain’s famous spicy chicken sandwich, aren’t a perennial returning item (yet, at least). They left the menu in 2017 and haven’t been back since (perhaps as a bit of a Band-Aid, Burger King has attempted its own version in the meantime). But on May 4, Chance the Rapper tweeted the following “positive affirmations,” which included a reference to the discontinued menu item:

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Wendy’s jumped on the bandwagon of likes and retweets by putting forward a challenge: If its reply got two million likes, the chain would bring back spicy chicken nuggets.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

By 10 p.m. ET on May 5, the deal was done:

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

While Wendy’s can’t yet say when the spicy nuggets will be back on the menu, the promise of a new (if limited time) return is now definitely on the horizon, a representative confirmed.

It's not the first time Wendy's nuggets have been the subject of a Twitter-based campaign. In 2017, Carter Wilkerson asked the brand how many retweets he'd need to earn a year of free nuggets from the brand. The reply? 18 million. While Wilkerson didn't meet that mark, his tweet did become the most retweeted tweet of all time at 3.4 million. And yes, he got his year of free nuggz anyway.