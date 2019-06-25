Wendy’s Spicy Nuggets Get an Official Return Date for This Summer

Image zoom Wendy's

When it comes to the return of a beloved fast food menu item, 2 million people can't be wrong. But just because you know they're right, doesn't mean you can't keep teasing them for months while their anticipation continues to build to a fever pitch. So yes, as we've known for nearly two months, Wendy's Spicy Nuggets will be returning to menus, but as for when, Wendy's just announced the answer, and we still have nearly two months left to go. (Spoiler alert: It's August 19.)

For those who haven't followed the Spicy Nuggets saga, let's start from the beginning: Wendy's Spicy Nuggets were a spicy-battered version of the chain's chicken nuggets (similar to their spicy chicken sandwich) that left menus in 2017 after a limited time only run. Though clearly these nugs had fans, the item was relatively unheard of until May 4, 2019, when hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper plugged the nugs in a humorous tweet. "Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today," he wrote.

The always savvy Wendy's social media team parlayed that mention into a Twitter campaign of its own. "The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK," the brand wrote, retweeting Chance's post. Two days and 2 million likes later, the deed was done. On May 6, Wendy's sent out this message:

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

Of course, bringing a menu item back to over 5,000 locations isn't something that can happen overnight, and though skeptics may have thought this whole thing was a premeditated publicity stunt, when the Twitter team mentioned that they "gotta figure it out," apparently, they weren't lying.

Yesterday, 49 days after Wendy's promised these hot nugs would return, the chain turned to its favorite social channel, Twitter, to unleash this post…

A brand spokesperson confirmed to me that, yes, that constellation of nuggets means that Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets will return on August 19… 54 days from now. "Let the official countdown begin," the rep stated, "but who's really counting?" Uh, everybody is counting. That's the whole point of this exercise, and you know it, Wendy's. Why must you always tease us?!?