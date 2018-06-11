Wawa Has a Secret Rainbow Menu

If Wawa is already your go-to snack stop on your way to and form work, you don't need any additional reasons to frequent the chain of Philadelphia-based convenience stores. Aside from being dubbed America's favorite sandwich shop, it's got pretty much any item you'd need to conquer your cravings, plus the one thing you can't live without: coffee. Buf if for whatever reason you're looking for something a little different from your local Wawa, there's a colorful new secret menu you'll want to know about.

Starting today, Wawa stores will be serving up a multitude of multicolor items that you won't find on the regular menu. On the beverage side of things, you'll find flavored lemonades in a variety of colors—red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple (Wawa is keeping quiet on the flavors but we'll update you when we know more). On the edible side, you'll be able to order up a rainbow swirled bagel, the trendy item that's been a hit on Instagram since 2016.

But you can't just walk up and order these items at the counter. Wawa's secret menu is a little more secretive than that! The key to finding Wawa's new crop of undisclosed items is to head to self-order kiosk. On the screen, you'll need to locate the company's flying goose logo. Just tap on that icon and you'll unlock the full list of colorful goodies. It's likely the secret rainbow menu will only be around for a limited time (the last secret menu lasted about a month) so, if you're looking to liven up your usual Wawa bagel-and-a-lemonade order, now's your chance.

Wawa first debuted a secret menu for its 54th anniversary last April around its annual Wawa Day promotion of free coffee. That secret menu included, fittingly enough, a birthday cake smoothie and birthday cake milkshake. Other food items, including a mac and cheese Philly cheesesteak, have also popped up.

But while Wawa seems to have found a way to keep its fans interested, the convenience store world isn't without competition. In Philly alone, you'll find devotees of both Wawa and rival chain Sheetz, a matchup that's even being explored in a documentary.