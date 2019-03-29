Wawa Collaborated With a James Beard Award-Winning Chef on a Meatball Sandwich for Charity

One of Philadelphia’s best qualities is that the city is overrun with amazing sandwiches — and I’m not just talking about cheesesteaks or roast pork. Any pizza shop worth its salt can whip up an amazing Italian hoagie or meatball sub. Heck, even the beloved convenience store chain Wawa nails these staples if you need one in a pinch. But at select locations next month, Wawa is taking its already solid meatball hoagies to the next level… with all the proceeds going to charity.

The new “Hoagies for Hope” campaign is a collaboration between Wawa and The Rooster, a Jewish deli from Executive Chef Michael Solomonov, who along with being a multiple James Beard Award-winning chef and author is also the co-owner of Federal Donuts. Beyond great food, The Rooster is dedicated to charity, with 100-percent of the restaurant’s profits going to the Broad Street Ministry Hospitality Collaborative’s mission of feeding and aiding the homeless and hungry in Philadelphia. Now, with the Hoagies for Hope campaign, that same concept is being applied to a new Wawa sandwich.

Throughout the month of April, the “Broad Street Meatball” will be available at 15 Center City Wawa locations as well as at The Rooster. The sandwich — a team effort from Wawa’s Chef Farley Kaiser and Chef Solomonov — is said to “include a toasted Amoroso roll, provolone cheese, garlic aioli, cherry pepper relish, meatballs and parmesan cheese, served warm with a side of satisfaction.” That final side comes with the knowledge that proceeds up to $10,000 in sales from the sandwich will go to the Broad Street Ministry.

“I consistently call Wawa the gastronomic security blanket of Eastern Pennsylvania — and I stand by that!” said Chef Solomonov. “Wawa's meatball hoagies have been a solid staple of my diet since as far back as I can remember. But what truly stole my heart is their social advocacy programs through The Wawa Foundation. And this April 1st, Steve and I are fired up for The Rooster to combine forces with Wawa in introducing the Broad Street Meatball Hoagie for the Hoagies for Hope campaign which goes towards supporting the essential human services Broad Street Ministry provides for their guests.”

The participating Wawa locations are located at: